Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

One year after Beavercreek Walmart shooting, few changes in ‘pink-slip’ system

One year ago today, a Dayton man entered the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, armed with a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine and one 9-round magazine.

• Recap: 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones shot four people, all adults, around 8:35 p.m. before turning the gun on himself, dying by suicide.

• Attention to pink slipping: Jones had been “pink slipped” twice for homicidal or suicidal ideation the year before the shooting.

• What is pink slipping? Local police “pink slip” someone in a mental health crisis because an officer believes the person is a danger to themselves or others.

• Treatment: The Dayton area is in line for $10 million of state funding toward opening Ohio’s seventh state-run behavioral health hospital. Additionally, $6 million in opioid manufacturer settlement money will go toward turning 226 Montgomery County jail beds into 100 behavior health unit beds in the Montgomery County Jail.

• Legislation: Montgomery County has proposed a bill to Ohio’s state legislature that would allow the probate court to cause emergency administration of medication. That legislation has gotten little traction at the Statehouse.

Multiple agencies make pitch for bigger slice of $127.5M Human Services Levy

Several agencies funded by Montgomery County Human Services levy money are reporting financial crises or obstacles ahead as funding allocations near.

• How much money is being allocated? $127.5 million is distributed through those levy funds.

• Who will distribute it? The Human Services Levy Council is in charge of giving out the money based on various agency funding needs and projected expenses.

• Key agencies involved:

— Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, which is facing an increase in costs for services and an increase in clients

— Public Health, which faces layoffs and salary freezes.

— ADAMHS, which sees mental health and addiction service needs continue to rise.

— Children Services, which has seen an increase in clients and costs to place children into homes.

— Older Adults Services, which is seeing the demand for services spike given the population of Baby Boomers entering into their 60s and 70s.

• What’s next? The next time a Human Services levy will be on a local ballot will be in November 2025. Human Services Levy Council officials are evaluating what changes, if any, will be made to the levy.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Haitians are reportedly considering fleeing Springfield as President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan says the legal protections allowing thousands of them to reside legally in the city can “end tomorrow.”

• Big move of the day: Dayton plans to reopen the pool at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center that closed during the COVID pandemic.

• Tip of the day: The Foodbank is hosting a mass food distribution for residents needing food assistance. This free distribution will run from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Theater, 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.

• Person to know today: Nathaniel Young. This Dayton native didn’t have experience in the kitchen prior to working at the Oakwood Club for 45 years. He’s now executive chef at Jay’s Seafood.

• Stat of the day: 55 percent of men and 52 percent of women planned to shop Black Friday sales in 2022, when men planned to spend $465 and women intended to spend $300. Here is what small business owners need to do to compete for shoppers.

• Things to do: Dayton’s annual tribute to ”The Last Waltz” concert by The Band returns to Victoria Theatre on Nov. 27.

• Photo of the day: The city of Dayton Christmas tree arrived Nov. 15 at Courthouse Square. The tree was donated by Greg and Rose Kiener of Tipp City. Check out more photos here.