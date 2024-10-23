Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities announces program cuts, layoffs

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will make $8.9 million in cuts, including 62 full-time jobs, to balance its budget proposed for 2025.

• The cuts: The board is reducing and eliminating most non-mandated services. A full list of the cuts can be found here.

• Why are the cuts happening? The board cited an increase in the number of clients served, higher costs and revenue losses from the adult day services program and other income streams.

• The numbers: Nearly 82% of the organization’s funding came from local dollars. The agency received $58.7 million for its 2024 budget, approved by the Montgomery County commission.

• Individuals served: Since 2006, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities has seen a 166% increase in people served, but also a 173% increase in Medicaid waiver enrollment.

• Medicaid waivers: They are the largest budget item and are a mandated service by Ohio law. Waivers are used to pay for services that support someone with developmental disabilities. Once a person receives a waiver, they are guaranteed this funding for their lifetime as long as they live in Ohio.

• What they are saying: “We hate that this is happening,” said county Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Pamela Combs. “Our families can be assured that we are providing all mandated services and we will continue to provide all mandated services. We’re going to do all that we can to find other avenues for these services that are being cut and reduced.”

Your heating bill is probably going up this winter

The U.S. government and CenterPoint Energy, the Dayton-area’s natural gas provider, both expect higher energy prices this winter.

• How much higher? Prices for home heating this winter are expected to increase by about 10.5% from last year’s winter heating season.

• Average payment: The average CenterPoint customer paid $94 a month for natural gas service during the 2023-24 heating season.

• What they are saying: “With natural gas prices projected to increase this winter, we encourage customers to explore all available resources as soon as they can,” said Ashley Babcock, CenterPoint’s vice president, Indiana and Ohio Gas.

CenterPoint programs:

— HEAP Winter Crisis Program: The HEAP Winter Crisis Program provides assistance once every heating season to eligible households disconnected or threatened with disconnection.

— Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): PIPP Plus calls for a qualified household to pay 5% of its monthly income for gas service throughout the year.

• More information: Fine out more at CenterPoint and PUCO websites.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Six people were indicted for allegedly voting in Ohio elections when they were not U.S. citizens, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

• Big move of the day: A new women-owned business in Waynesville offers coffee, donuts, ice cream and more.

• Tip of the day: Members of law enforcement can take advanced training courses at no cost. Courses include training on field sobriety testing, impaired driving enforcement, collision investigation and operating RADAR and LIDAR.

• Quote of the day: “We want to be protective over the energy that we have, so if that means we make 50 pizzas at night until we find the right person, then that’s what we’ll do. Hopefully people can understand that our goal is ultimately quality and doing something special.” — Christian Clothier, co-owner of Red Bird Pizza, which recently opened in Miamisburg.

• Election 2024: The Dayton area will elect a new member to the Ohio Senate this November. Dayton Democratic state Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr. and Republican Ohio School Board member Charlotte McGuire of Centerville are on the ballot.

• Things to do: The Great Benjamins Circus will bring its big top to the Dayton area this week.

• Photo of the day: The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted the HarvestFest Street Party on both sides of 2nd and Main streets over the weekend. Here’s a look at the festivities from the daytime portion of the festival from photographer Tom Gilliam.