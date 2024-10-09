Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

YWCA Dayton cites financial challenges, postpones two upcoming fundraisers

YWCA Dayton, the area’s domestic violence shelter, is postponing and rethinking two upcoming events, citing financial challenges and the desire to prioritize funding for support services.

• The events:

— Voices Against Violence: An annual special fundraising and awareness event is usually held every October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

— Women of Influence: This event honors women in the community.

• Well attended: Both events annually attract thousands in support of YWCA Dayton.

• Shifting focus: The YWCA is focusing on caring for clients and providing services to families. The decision to postpone the events will ultimately cut out the costs to plan and organize and ensure donations go directly to supporting services.

• What they are saying: “It is our fiduciary duty to make the decision that puts us in the best financial position to continue to support necessary services,” said YWCA Dayton president and CEO Terra Fox Williams. “The move to pivot in-person events to alternative formats will ultimately better serve our region through donations and community support.”

• What happens next? No new dates for the two events have been announced. The organization is reviewing alternative options for the Voices Against Violence event.

Early voting ‘pretty smooth’ Tuesday for first day of voting

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for the November 2024 election, a significant one due to the presidential election, a U.S. Senate race, multiple competitive state and local races and tax levies.

• Early turnout: About 100 people turned out in the first few hours of early voting at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

• The scene: Voting proceeded quietly and smoothly Tuesday morning. A short line was forming around 10 a.m. in the basement of the Montgomery County Administration Building and people were able to reach election workers quickly.

• What they are saying: “Everything has run pretty smooth,” Montgomery County elections director Jeff Rezabek said of the morning. “We opened on time, and the voters were delighted at how quickly they were being processed through.”

• In-person early voting dates: It continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. No in-person early voting will be offered on Monday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

• Voter Guide: The Dayton Daily News has launched an interactive Voter Guide featuring the platforms and positions of candidates in competitive races for local, state and federal office. You can find it here.

