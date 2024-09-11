Morning Briefing: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Candidates spar on economy and abortion as Harris takes on Trump in a way Biden could not

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump sparred for about an hour and 45 minutes in a debate that touched on abortion, the economy, the Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, Trump’s past and present legal woes and, briefly, Springfield.

• Abortion: On abortion, Trump bragged about appointing Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and repeated false claims about killing babies after birth, while Harris said the government should have no say in what people do with their own bodies.

• Economy: Harris touted her economic plan as having support from Goldman Sachs and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, while Trump called Harris a “Marxist” and stuck to his plan to place sweeping tariffs.

• Wars: On the Israel-Hamas war, Harris said that Israel “has a right to defend itself” and advocated for a “two-state solution” while Trump said it wouldn’t have happened if he were president. On Ukraine, Trump dodged the question of if he wanted Ukraine to win, instead saying, “I want the war to stop” and that there needs to be a deal to end it.

• Trump’s legal record: The debate touched on Trump’s past and present legal woes, including his current prosecutions, his conviction on 34 felony counts, and his legal challenges to the 2020 election, with Harris saying these were evidence of Trump’s attitude toward the rule of law and Trump claiming that the courts were unfairly against him.

• Springfield: Early in the debate, Trump pivoted from calling the US a failed state to repeating claims that Haitian migrants living in Springfield were stealing and eating people’s pets, saying “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets.” When one of the moderators pushed back on that statement by saying that Springfield officials said that there have been no credible reports of pets being taken and eaten, Trump replied that the city managers would say that, and he had seen someone on television say their dog was taken.

Ohio AG rips Springfield immigration, eyes lawsuit; local leaders talk solutions

Springfield area leaders again sought to focus on key solutions regarding Haitian immigration Monday, after Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said his office will “research legal avenues to stop the federal government from sending an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

• What’s happening: Government leaders from the city of Springfield and Clark County have asked for federal and state assistance in recent months, looking to find help for Haitian residents, and to limit the burden on city, county and nonprofit resources.

• The numbers: Springfield has seen an estimated increase of 10,000-15,000 Haitian immigrants to the area in the last five or so years.

• Not here illegally: The vast majority of immigrants are here legally, coming to the country through a parole program and many staying on Temporary Protected Status, a legal status.

• Social media claims: The situation has gone viral on social media, with posters claiming migrant residents are stealing livestock, squatting in homes and killing wildlife for food, including pets.

• No proof: Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said claims of widespread squatting in houses, and geese or ducks from parks being killed and eaten are unsubstantiated. Springfield police said earlier Monday they had not received similar reports.

• What they are saying: “Our concern is the surge that we’ve experienced over the last three to four years and we’re trying to do the best we can with the infrastructure we have to serve the influx of folks that have come into our community, to serve the community including the influx,” said Mayor Rob Rue.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Courthouse Square, a public space that local leaders call a key component to the revitalization of downtown Dayton, will see the addition of its new fountain this fall.

• Big move of the day: Air taxi manufacturer Joby Aviation, Inc., which has Dayton manufacturing plans, has taken the first steps towards becoming a certified air taxi operator in the United Arab Emirates, laying the groundwork for one of the world’s first electric air taxi networks.

• Quote of the day: “It feels good to be a part of an area of town that’s growing and developing — especially on a grassroots level. I just feel like home here.” — Luke Tandy, owner of Skeleton Dust Records, which recently moved to the Huffman Historic Area on East Fifth Street.

• Photo of the day: The 47th annual Italian Fall Festa was recently celebrated at Bella Villa Hall in Kettering. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there to capture the festivities.