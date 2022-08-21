VOICES: Plan provides multi-year roadmap for neighborhood solutions

We are also looking at the long-term strategies that the plan recommends. The GOPC advises us that we can help to protect vulnerable residents by expanding emergency shelter capacities and furthering homeowner education of tax relief programs.

To promote and enhance existing neighborhoods through 2024, the GOPC suggests that we find ways to shorten the tax foreclosure timeline, boost the Clark County Land Bank’s delinquent tax and assessment collection fund income from 2.5 to 5 percent, and establish housing and neighborhood resources in the southwest quadrant.

While the strategic plan recommends that we stay the course in our current development and rehabilitation efforts, the GOPC recommends that we produce affordable housing through 2024. We may help this effort by creating a down-payment grant program for modest-income residents and by being more aggressive in our application of low-income housing tax credits.

As we implement the strategies outlined by the GOPC’s housing workplan, we may be able to not only reverse the downturn that existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can lift the community up from COVID’s devastating aftermath.

This does not occur in a vacuum. We are grateful to have a strong coalition of forward-thinking community partners who share our vision of an even stronger and more prosperous community. As we look to further growth and development, enhancing and improving our homes and neighborhoods is vital to our common goal of building a brighter future for Springfield.

Bryan Heck is the Springfield City Manager.