VOICES: Springfield and the entire country needs more housing, fast

Stuck at home, the pandemic pushed many homeowners to reevaluate their current homes and upgrade to bigger houses. Millennials, who waited longer than previous generations to form households and buy homes, also began to finally look for their own places. At the same time, many were able to refinance at incredibly low interest rates and are now less inclined to move or downsize lest they give up such a cheap mortgage. Remote work from home also shifted the distribution of housing demand. Many can now opt for more affordable housing further away from business districts in large cities. All this demand coupled with a shortage of houses caused house prices to surge significantly during the pandemic. In addition, the low interest rates allowed people to offer a higher price, further pushing up prices to new records.

Mortgage rates swung wildly during the pandemic. Rates dropped to new lows as the Fed stepped in to support the economy by lowering overall interest rates. Now, as the Fed changes course to respond to inflation, mortgages have essentially doubled and there is no expectation that they will return to 3%. A massive increase like this means that house prices that were barely attractive at 3% surely are not at 5.5%. Higher interest rates cut into the amount buyers can offer sellers.