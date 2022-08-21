VOICES: We need to be smart, responsible with our growth

The City has already given the Bridgewater and Sycamore projects Tax Incremental Financing (TIF), although the TIF for each project is slightly different. A TIF greatly benefits the City because they collect 75% of the property taxes on each property for 10 years. Only 25% of property taxes go to the school district where the children go to school. To their credit, the City applied a New Community Authority to the Sycamore project to generate an additional 4 mills of property tax to be split equally between the Township and Schools. To date, we’ve not gotten details about the TIF for the Borror project, but there will probably be one.

However, it’s important to recognize that current taxpayers in this district are still paying for the building of a new elementary school and remodeling of the Junior/Senior high. With around 3,500 new students, Clark-Shawnee will have to ask for yet another tax increase from Clark-Shawnee voters to pay for additional space, staff, busing, and operations for these new students. Let’s be clear, this burden will mostly be on the backs of current Clark-Shawnee District taxpayers because of the TIF.

Similarly, there is also a burden on Springfield Township to provide for services like police, fire, road maintenance, brush removal, and solid waste disposal. Current Township residents will be taxed for these services provided to the newcomers. The newcomers aren’t paying their fair share because of the TIF. Adding to this problem is the fact that the newcomers will be residents of both the city and township, meaning they will be able to vote on taxes that they don’t have to pay, and services that don’t affect them. For example, let’s say the City is responsible for the newcomers’ police and fire service. A police and fire levy serving only the Township residents could be voted down by the newcomers.

These developments present a dramatic and unfair tax burden on the people in Springfield Township and the Clark-Shawnee School District. Springfield Township residents are victims of taxation without representation. By the City’s annexation of these lands, they are forcing an increase in Springfield Township residents’ taxes. But because we don’t live in the city, Township residents are not able to vote for or against the elected officials making these decisions.

I implore our leaders to re-examine the impact of these annexations and developments before approving these subdivisions. I believe this is poorly managed growth, resulting in urban sprawl and the over-taxing of services and utilities. We should encourage new people to bring their skills and talents to our community, but we must be smart about it. As a community we should have a say in what type of growth works, where to encourage it, and the impact on those surrounding it.

Melissa Baker is a Springfield Township Resident. This column was edited for today’s newspaper. Her column appears in its entirety on daytondailynews.com/ideas-voices.

DEVELOPMENTS IN THE LAST FOUR YEARS

2019 – 34 Townhouses, Center Street Townes, corner of Center and West Columbia streets, 15-year property tax exemption

2019 - 226 single family homes, behind Walmart on Tuttle, Bridgewater

2020 – 48 apartments, parking lot near City Hall, Unknown status

2021 - 94 multi-family residential units, 15.4 acres at 3641 Middle Urbana Road, Redwood

2022 - 80 Apartments, two restaurants and two to four small shops, Wren’s Department Store (AKA the McAdams Building) 31 East High Street

2022 - 258 single family homes, East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road, Sycamore Ridge

2022 – 1,256 homes consisting of 737 single-family homes, 375 multi-family homes, and 146 patio-style homes, plus retail and commercial options, patio and multi-family homes are expected to be rentable units 2023, 378 acres Farmland plus NextEdge Office Park and Melody Drive-In, Borror Property Management