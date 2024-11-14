Gem City Living | Animated classics on display at DAI, things to do this weekend and more 📺

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton is the first venue to feature this combined exhibition, which is focused on 450 original hand-drawn and painted images on clear plastic sheets known as “cels” (celluloid). Read more about the exhibit.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights an assortment of upcoming holiday shows, Dayton’s DIY arts/music scene, a classical performance featuring students from Stivers School for the Arts, and the return of the beloved Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton.

😊Around Town: 10 great events in Dayton this week

The calendar says November but spooky season isn’t over just yet. Claire Northcut’s dynamic portrayal of high school outcast Carrie White in Wright State University’s terrific, eerie production of “Carrie: The Musical,” based on the Stephen King book of the same name, is an emotional and vocal knockout. The show ends this weekend and there are $10 rush tickets available for performances on Saturday and Sunday (this offer can only be redeemed in person at the door). Read more about the show and other top events happening this weekend.

🎶Music: The Piano Guys performance at Schuster Center will include Stivers students

Utah-based pianist/songwriter Jon Schmidt and cellist/songwriter Steven Sharp Nelson are the Piano Guys, a classical duo whose music has amassed over 2 billion global streams. Their Nov. 15 concert at the Schuster Center will feature violinists from Stivers School for the Arts who will join them for a special performance of “Beethoven’s 5 Secrets.” Read more about the concert.

🧇Around Town: Waffle Shop is back, and it’s so, so good

The Dayton holiday tradition known as the Waffle Shop has been a popular gathering spot for food, fellowship and fundraising for more than 90 years. Read more about this year’s event, slated Nov. 19-22, including the numerous organizations that will receive grants from the proceeds.

🎤Comedy: Health care and comedy collide: Nurse Blake to perform at Victoria Theatre

Nurse Blake’s special brand of advocacy-meets-comedy will be in full effect Nov. 16 at the Victoria Theatre. He describes his show as relatable, fast, high-energy, and very story-driven with moments of improvisation thrown in for good measure. Read more about his background and artistry.

🎭Stage Notes: 10 local shows to see during the holidays: ‘Elf in Concert,’ ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Littlest Angel’ and more

Dayton Ballet’s all-new take on “The Nutcracker,” Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s return of “The Littlest Angel,” and the Human Race Theatre Company’s world premiere of the adults-only “A Frosty Night” are among holiday shows heading across area stages. Check out our list of upcoming presentations.

🎶Music: Rong Bros Brunch Bash is a midday showcase of music, art and community

This celebration of local music and Dayton’s DIY arts scene taking place Nov. 17 features Eleanor Dakota, Isicle, Paige Beller, Proxy.exe, Dos.Grandiose, Basura, and The Rong Brothers. There will also be live visuals and projections from Light Club featuring SOSlightshow and Yesteronics. Read more about the event.

🌼Gardening: To prune, or not to prune?

The act of pruning is debatable this time of year, especially since certain areas haven’t seen the same amount of rain. Find out what steps you should take and the challenges that may arise.

🎶Music: Grammy-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band to play the Foundry Theater

Since 1977 the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has peppered traditional New Orleans brass and street-band music with jazz, funk, R&B, swing, and more. Read about the group and their upcoming appearance in Yellow Springs.

🎭Theater: ‘Modern Warrior LIVE,’ spotlighting the veteran experience, coming to National Museum of U.S. Air Force

“Modern Warrior LIVE,” a theatrical storytelling experience illuminating the strength and resilience of veterans, will be presented Nov. 14 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Read more about this event co-created by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jaymes Poling, who shares his personal experiences of war, trauma and post-traumatic growth.

🎶Music: Eric Jerardi rereleases evergreen blues song, will play fest with Noah Wotherspoon

Blues artists Noah Wotherspoon and Eric Jerardi will bring their bands to the Brightside in downtown Dayton Nov. 21. Read more about the concert including Jerardi’s rerelease of “Working Double for Half,” originally featured on his 2013 album, “Everybody’s Waiting.”

⭐A Day in the Life: Joel Thompson

Joel Thompson, the owner of Side Door Strings in Springboro, is a luthier, a craftsperson who builds and repairs stringed instruments that are played with a bow or plucked. Discover more about this unique trade and Thompson’s love of music.

📷Photos: Pete Rose Memorial Visitation at Great American Ball Park, Warped Wing Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal, and Yuletide Winter’s Gathering in Tipp City

A memorial visitation for Cincinnati Reds legend and Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose took place Nov. 10 at Great American Ball Park.

Warped Wing Brewing Company hosted its 11th annual Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal at the brewery’s downtown Dayton taproom Nov. 7.

The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering in downtown Tipp City took place Nov. 8-10.

🎤ICYMI: Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter related to Kettering’s Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has a connection to Dayton as the niece of Kettering native Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson on “The Simpsons.” Read more about Cartwright’s praise of Carpenter and Cartwright’s commitment to the sustainability and mission of Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center.

