Gem City Living | Kick off holiday shopping at First Friday in downtown Dayton 💎

This week’s edition also spotlights Oakwood native and comedian Beth Stelling, Paranormal Cirque, Community Gems, holiday bazaars, holiday cookies, and one of the best films of the year.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Trains, trucks, empowering storytelling, and a tribute to Broadway are on the bill this weekend. Here’s a look at our picks for things to do in Dayton.

🎭Theater: Shows to see in November

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Spooky season is still in effect as dark musicals such as “Carrie” and “Lizzie” vie for your attention this weekend. “Carrie” particularly opens at Wright State tonight offering a special Halloween discount: tickets are only $10 for those who come dressed in costume. There are numerous chances to enjoy stand-up comedy across area stages in November as well. Here’s a look at notable productions and performances heading your way.

🎤Comedy: Oakwood native who has Netflix comedy special to perform in Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Oakwood native and comedian Beth Stelling returns to the Victoria Theatre Nov. 2 for a fresh evening of laughs and new material. Read more about her show and her love of Dayton.

🎪Paranormal Cirque kicks off tonight at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Paranormal Cirque, a fusion of circus, theatre and cabaret featuring acrobats and illusionists, is under the big top this weekend in the parking lot of the Mall at Fairfield Commons outside of JCPenney and across the street from Mackenzie River. Read more about the production.

🖼️In the Gallery: Angst and tranquility come together at The Contemporary Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The works of Sean Wilkinson (”Flora”) and Curtis Mann (”Precious Blood”) are on display at The Contemporary Dayton through Dec. 21. Wilkinson, professor emeritus of photography, taught Mann roughly 20 years ago at the University of Dayton. Find out more about their history and shared exhibit.

📚Literati: 28th Cultural Arts and Book Series launches this weekend, and it is fueled by diverse stories

Music, food, prescription drugs, and sexuality are among the topics of the 28th annual Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton’s Cultural Arts and Book Series, which launches Nov. 3 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts and continues through April 2025. Read more about the 2024-2025 lineup.

🎄Around Town: Holiday bazaars in November

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

Looking for more holiday gift options? Local artisans and vendors are being showcased at various local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals across the region. Check out our list of holiday bazaars in November.

🖼️In the Gallery: K12 Gallery and TEJAS to have annual Art Off this weekend

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

The 14th annual K12 Gallery and TEJAS Art Off fundraiser will take place Nov. 2 with proceeds supporting its Artist-in-Training afterschool program. A live art competition, the gala’s signature event, will feature artists from across Dayton, and select patrons will receive pieces created by the contestants. A silent auction, live music and food are also among the festivities. Read more about this year’s event.

🍪Food & Dining: Our holiday cookie contest is back! Here’s how to enter

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Cookie alert! The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun holiday cookie contest is back and we’re asking readers to submit their favorite cookie recipes. Read more about this year’s contest.

🎬Movie of the Week: “Conclave”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Oscar buzz! Ralph Fiennes should absolutely be a part of the Best Actor conversation for leading this impeccable thriller helmed by Oscar-winning director Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”). Fiennes shines in his marvelously nuanced portrayal of Thomas Lawrence, a quietly ambitious cardinal overseeing a chaotic, competitive papal election inside the Vatican. Berger crafts the film so deftly you can actually hear Fiennes breathing in moments of heightened suspense. The superb cast includes John Lithgow (Cardinal Tremblay), Stanley Tucci (Cardinal Bellini), Carlos Diehz (unassuming yet progressive Cardinal Benitez, viewed by his fellow cardinals as The Other), and Isabella Rossellini (wonderfully observational Sister Agnes). “Conclave,” deserving of a Best Picture nomination, is also blessed with a thought-provoking twist. The film continues this week at The Neon. Visit neonmovies.com. for more details.

✈️ Worth a Trip: Rare book collection of Stuart and Mimi Rose on display at Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C.

Credit: GREG PRICKMAN Credit: GREG PRICKMAN

On Oct. 19 I had the pleasure of touring “Imprints in Time,” the incredibly impressive rare book collection of Dayton-based collectors Stuart and Mimi Rose at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

Guided by Stuart along with Greg Prickman, the Eric Weinmann Librarian and Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Folger, I was truly fascinated by the eclectic, purposefully diverse display of national and international treasures ranging from an advance press copy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech to J.R.R. Tolkien’s page proofs, corrected in his hand, for “The Lord of the Rings.” If you’re planning to be in D.C. this fall or early winter, the must-see “Imprints in Time” continues through Jan. 5, 2025. Read more about the exhibit.

⭐ Community Spotlight: Community Gems

More than 50 people or organizations have been named Dayton Daily News Community Gem this year. Take a closer look at how they have impacted the region.

📷Photos: Pumpkin Glow, Hauntfest, Wag-O-Ween

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 30th annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow took place on Grafton Hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Oct. 28 and 29.

The 38th annual Hauntfest was celebrated in the Oregon District on Oct. 26.

Play Kettering (City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department) hosted Wag-O-Ween at the Kettering Recreation Complex on Oct. 26.

🐕ICYMI: Animal sanctuary founder with more than 10M social media followers will speak at Victoria Theatre

Animal rescue content creator Lee Asher will discuss his life and career, which includes a huge social media following, Nov. 1 at the Victoria Theatre. In 2022, Asher starred in the Animal Planet series “My Pack Life,” and he’s also the founder of the Asher House, a 240-acre animal sanctuary housing more than 200 dogs, cats, pigs and horses. Read more about the show.

TELL US

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.