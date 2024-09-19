Gem City Living | Say goodbye to summer at a concert, festival or pumpkin patch☀️

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This week’s newsletter also explores cultural and food festivals, films, theater, an art exhibition dedicated to peace, a remembrance of a well-respected Dayton artist, and more.

Let us know what you think.

😊Activities: 10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

The Hispanic Heritage Festival, Rubber Duck Regatta, Hairborn and Taste of Dayton are among top events this weekend.

🎃Guide: Where to get pumpkins in the Dayton region

If you’re thinking about picking up pumpkins soon, check out our guide to several area patches.

🖼️On display: Project Peace Post exhibit in Dayton highlights various artistic traditions, history of countries

This exhibit at the International Peace Museum features 198 digital portraits of peace advocates worldwide encompassing the International Day of Peace on Saturday. The collection honors individuals combating injustice, with each portrait inspired by the advocate’s story and cultural heritage. The project involved 96 artists over eight years. Find out more about this exhibit.

📚Literati: Jimmy Carter receives Holbrooke award from Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

Congrats, Mr. President! Jimmy Carter has been named this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. The announcement comes less than two weeks before his 100th birthday. The Dayton Literary Peace Prize events will take place the weekend of Nov. 9-10. His grandson, Jason Carter, will accept the lifetime achievement prize on his behalf.

🎭Theater: ‘South Pacific’ at the Schuster: Dayton Opera, Wright State and Dayton Philharmonic collaborate

A 75th anniversary salute to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Schuster Center featuring such tunes as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Read more about the production.

🍽️Food and Dining: Traditional Mexican dish is focus of Birria Fest food truck event this weekend

Birria Fest, taking place Saturday, is the last in a series celebrating 11 years of Yellow Cab Tavern food truck rallies. Multiple vendors will serve the traditional Mexican stew in tacos and other dishes. Read more about the event.

🏃‍♂️‍➡️Recreation: 28th annual Air Force Marathon: What you need to know

The 28th annual Air Force Marathon takes place this weekend at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Approximately 8,500 athletes from 50 states and 18 foreign countries will participate. Read more about this year’s event.

🎬Film: Fall festivals in the region: Diverse lineups begin this weekend

Here’s a look at four diverse film festivals (Reel Culture Film Series, Dayton Independent Film Festival, Yellow Springs Film Festival and Out Here Dayton Film Fest) offering screenings ranging from regional premieres to profiles of legendary artists in front of and behind the camera.

☕What’s the Buzz: New cafe called miDDay to open in Dayton

A new cafe specializing in elevated American cuisine and promising “coffee reimagined” plus a speakeasy is opening in Dayton next month. miDDay will be located at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. next to Old Scratch Pizza. Read more about its plans.

🎭Stage Notes: BritBeat Beatles tribute opens Arbogast season and other regional arts news

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy will kick off its 2024-2025 season Saturday with BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience. Read more about the show and other arts tidbits.

🎵 Fall Arts Preview: 2024-25 concerts in the Dayton region

Concerts galore are in store as an abundance of orchestral, vocal and chamber performances prepare to fill area stages throughout the 2024-2025 season, particularly highlighted by Neal Gittleman’s 30th and final season with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Check out the full list here.

🕹️What’s the Buzz: Local counselor connects with neurodivergent clients through their safe spaces - games, movies, TV shows

Dragons Den Counseling, located in Kettering and operated by Zach Webber, is dedicated to helping neurodivergent individuals and families navigate life’s obstacles through the power of imagination. Read more about the business.

⭐Community spotlight: Former teacher drums up musical inspiration among students

Meet Marta Wetzel, a retired teacher whose deep love of music includes a passion for steel drums, which she brought to Dayton Public Schools as well as schools in Preble County. Read her story here.

🍽️ Food and Dining: Meadowlark restaurant celebrates 20 years

Happy 20th birthday Meadowlark! Here are 20 reasons why we love one of Dayton’s most popular restaurants.

🎨In Memoriam: ‘A storyteller at heart’: Community mourns loss of Dayton visual artist

Dayton visual artist Douglas R. Fiely, whose memberships included Dayton Visual Arts Center, the Dayton Society of Artists and the Dayton Printmakers Cooperative, died Sept. 11. He was 74. A memorial party will take place Saturday at Front Street Studios. Read more about Fiely’s legacy.

📷 Photos: Dayton Concours d’Elegance 2024 and Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band

Carillon Historical Park hosted the 17th annual Dayton Concours d’Elegance on Sept. 15 The Packard was the featured marque to commemorate its 125th anniversary.

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion closed its 2024 season on Sept. 15 with a sold-out concert by legendary Beatles drummer/singer/songwriter Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band.

🌻ICYMI: Yellow Springs sunflower field to be in peak bloom at end of September

Don’t forget that the Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is expected to hit peak bloom starting Sept. 27.

