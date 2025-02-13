Gem City Living | Valentine’s Day events and other things to do in Dayton 💗

Credit: AP Credit: AP

This week’s edition also spotlights a must-see regional premiere play, a fun Birding Challenge, an iconic director supporting a local film festival, and a new documentary about one of Dayton’s favorite sons.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

From supporting local artists at the Dayton Art Fair to being enchanted by Dayton Ballet’s “Cinderella” or wowed by a master illusionist in Troy, see our list of things to do this weekend.

🎭Theater: Human Race Theatre’s timely ‘Society’ is ripped from the headlines

Credit: Human Race Theatre Company Credit: Human Race Theatre Company

Theater can be a source of fun escapism but our current political climate perfectly suits this unforgettable, thought-provoking play. Read more about one of the best productions of the season.

🎶Music: Pure Acoustic night strips out electricity as 3 bands perform

The fourth edition of Pure Acoustic will feature stripped-down performances from a punk band, a rock band and a comedic hip-hop group. Read more about this Feb. 15 event at Yellow Cab Tavern.

🍫Food & Dining: How Esther Price Candies gets prepared for Valentine’s Day every year

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a nod to Esther Price. Go behind-the-scenes as Dayton Daily News Food & Dining Reporter Natalie Jones showcases this year’s preparations. If you’d like to read more about Dayton’s bustling food and dining scene, be sure to sign up for the weekly Food & Dining newsletter by clicking here.

🐦Get Active: MetroParks identifies 12 areas good for its Birding Challenge, which has prizes

Attention bird lovers! The self-guided Five Rivers MetroParks Birding Challenge begins March 1 complete with a chance to win a variety of prizes. Find out how you can participate.

📚Literati: Sierra Leone chosen as Dayton’s first poet laureate, officials announce

Sierra Leone has been at the forefront of urban creative arts and Dayton’s spoken word/poetry scene for more than 20 years. Read more about her new role as Dayton’s first poet laureate.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Historic Dayton home was featured in a ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Instagram post when current owner bought it

Are you a fan of historic homes? Take a peek inside Ryan Kline’s French Eclectic-style domain in Northwest Dayton. “Everywhere you look, there is something interesting,” Kline said.

🎬Film: Director John Waters heading to Dayton for Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Infamously camp-tastic director/screenwriter John Waters will attend a special 25th anniversary screening of his dark comedy “Cecil B. Demented” in conjunction with the Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest. Read more about the event and how you can meet him.

📚Literati: Former Dayton Daily News editor named board chair of Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation has big plans for growth as it reaches its 20th anniversary. Read why the Literary Peace Prize is important to the fabric of Dayton.

🚗Worth the Drive: Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky celebrates life and legacy of ‘The Greatest’

Credit: LouisvillePhotographer.com Credit: LouisvillePhotographer.com

With Black History Month in full swing, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville wants you to know “The Greatest” was much more than a celebrated boxer. Take a deeper dive into the center’s mission.

🎭Around Town: Arts news: Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, Levitt Pavilion Dayton UpClose concert and more

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

If you’re looking for ways to expose kids to the arts, consider Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, launching this weekend with “A Year With Frog and Toad” and featuring sensory-inclusive performances. Read more about the series and other arts news around the region.

🎬Film: Edwin C. Moses documentary to have local premiere at The Neon in March

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Olympian Edwin C. Moses is ready to tell his story as “Moses — 13 Steps” is set to premiere locally at The Neon in March. Read more about his legendary career and his thoughts on the film.

⭐A Day in the Life: Qarrianne Blayr

Credit: Angela Burden Credit: Angela Burden

“I think art is so important, especially dancing, because it’s something that you cannot touch, but you can feel,” said Dayton Contemporary Dance Company artist and administrator Qarrianne Blayr. Read more about her passion for dance and daily routine.

📷Photos: After Dark: Swing the Night Away 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Jurassic Quest at the Dayton Convention Center, and Chocolate and Bourbon Event in Tipp City

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

After Dark: Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Feb. 8.

Jurassic Quest, an indoor traveling dinosaur attraction, returned to the Dayton Convention Center Feb. 7-9.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its signature Chocolate and Bourbon Event Feb. 7.

🚗ICYMI: Ohio Creativity Trail launches with 100 attractions throughout the state, including museums and significant homes

Credit: George Rose Credit: George Rose

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Ohio Creativity Trail will spotlight more than 100 attractions recognizing the state’s artistic influence. Check out which sites will be featured.

TELL US

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.