Gem City Living | Valentine’s Day events and other things to do in Dayton 💗

18 hours ago
Valentine's Day events across the region lead this week's Gem City Living newsletter.

If you’re still in search of dinner plans or ideas for a romantic night out, check out our Valentine’s Day roundup. And when it comes to gift ideas, you can’t go wrong with flowers so see our list of notable florists from our Best of Dayton contests.

Credit: AP

This week’s edition also spotlights a must-see regional premiere play, a fun Birding Challenge, an iconic director supporting a local film festival, and a new documentary about one of Dayton’s favorite sons.

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Five Rivers MetroParks is offering the Sweetheart Skate special throughout Valentine's Day weekend

From supporting local artists at the Dayton Art Fair to being enchanted by Dayton Ballet’s “Cinderella” or wowed by a master illusionist in Troy, see our list of things to do this weekend.

🎭Theater: Human Race Theatre’s timely ‘Society’ is ripped from the headlines

From left: Kelly Mengelkoch (Manon Desjardins) and James Rana (Peyman Gilani) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "A Distinct Society."

Theater can be a source of fun escapism but our current political climate perfectly suits this unforgettable, thought-provoking play. Read more about one of the best productions of the season.

🎶Music: Pure Acoustic night strips out electricity as 3 bands perform

The Boxcar Suite, which will be unplugging for the upcoming Pure Acoustic show on Feb. 15 at Yellow Cab Tavern.

The fourth edition of Pure Acoustic will feature stripped-down performances from a punk band, a rock band and a comedic hip-hop group. Read more about this Feb. 15 event at Yellow Cab Tavern.

🍫Food & Dining: How Esther Price Candies gets prepared for Valentine’s Day every year

Candy production is in full swing at Esther Price Candies for the upcoming Valentine's Day and Easter holidays.

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a nod to Esther Price. Go behind-the-scenes as Dayton Daily News Food & Dining Reporter Natalie Jones showcases this year’s preparations. If you’d like to read more about Dayton’s bustling food and dining scene, be sure to sign up for the weekly Food & Dining newsletter by clicking here.

🐦Get Active: MetroParks identifies 12 areas good for its Birding Challenge, which has prizes

The new MetroParks Birding Challenge is designed for birding enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels

Attention bird lovers! The self-guided Five Rivers MetroParks Birding Challenge begins March 1 complete with a chance to win a variety of prizes. Find out how you can participate.

📚Literati: Sierra Leone chosen as Dayton’s first poet laureate, officials announce

Sierra Leone, Dayton's first poet laureate, stands in front of a photo of Paul Laurence Dunbar Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at a media event at the Paul Laurence Dunbar House Visitor Center.

Sierra Leone has been at the forefront of urban creative arts and Dayton’s spoken word/poetry scene for more than 20 years. Read more about her new role as Dayton’s first poet laureate.

🏠Timeless Dayton: Historic Dayton home was featured in a ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Instagram post when current owner bought it

The home at 1360 Cornell Drive is owned by Ryan Kline. It was built in 1928 in the French Eclectic style that was popular at the time.

Are you a fan of historic homes? Take a peek inside Ryan Kline’s French Eclectic-style domain in Northwest Dayton. “Everywhere you look, there is something interesting,” Kline said.

🎬Film: Director John Waters heading to Dayton for Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest

John Waters arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Infamously camp-tastic director/screenwriter John Waters will attend a special 25th anniversary screening of his dark comedy “Cecil B. Demented” in conjunction with the Yellow Springs Film Festival’s Mini-Fest. Read more about the event and how you can meet him.

📚Literati: Former Dayton Daily News editor named board chair of Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

Kevin Riley is the new board chair of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation has big plans for growth as it reaches its 20th anniversary. Read why the Literary Peace Prize is important to the fabric of Dayton.

🚗Worth the Drive: Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky celebrates life and legacy of ‘The Greatest’

Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center celebrates the legend of the boxer and humanitarian.

With Black History Month in full swing, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville wants you to know “The Greatest” was much more than a celebrated boxer. Take a deeper dive into the center’s mission.

🎭Around Town: Arts news: Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, Levitt Pavilion Dayton UpClose concert and more

Dayton Live's 2025 Children's Theatre Series launches Feb. 15-16 with "A Year with Frog and Toad."

If you’re looking for ways to expose kids to the arts, consider Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, launching this weekend with “A Year With Frog and Toad” and featuring sensory-inclusive performances. Read more about the series and other arts news around the region.

🎬Film: Edwin C. Moses documentary to have local premiere at The Neon in March

FILE - United States' Edwin Moses jumps a hurdle on his way to winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Aug. 5, 1984.

Olympian Edwin C. Moses is ready to tell his story as “Moses — 13 Steps” is set to premiere locally at The Neon in March. Read more about his legendary career and his thoughts on the film.

⭐A Day in the Life: Qarrianne Blayr

Qarrianne Blayr has been dancing with DCDC since 2009. She also works behind the scenes as Associate Artistic Director.

“I think art is so important, especially dancing, because it’s something that you cannot touch, but you can feel,” said Dayton Contemporary Dance Company artist and administrator Qarrianne Blayr. Read more about her passion for dance and daily routine.

📷Photos: After Dark: Swing the Night Away 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Jurassic Quest at the Dayton Convention Center, and Chocolate and Bourbon Event in Tipp City

The third annual After Dark: Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The museum's quarterly after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, cash bar, swing dancing and rare artifacts. "Victory Canteen": A Tribute to the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band was performed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra during swing dancing and lessons with Ohio Ballroom. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Douglas B-18 Bolo bomber (open aircraft), Douglas C-47D Skytrain (open aircraft), Supermarine Spitfire PR.XI (look-in) and the Kawanishi N1K2-Ja Shiden Kai (look-in) in the World War ll gallery.

After Dark: Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Feb. 8.

Jurassic Quest, an indoor traveling dinosaur attraction, returned to the Dayton Convention Center Feb. 7-9.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its signature Chocolate and Bourbon Event Feb. 7.

🚗ICYMI: Ohio Creativity Trail launches with 100 attractions throughout the state, including museums and significant homes

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo.

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year, the Ohio Creativity Trail will spotlight more than 100 attractions recognizing the state’s artistic influence. Check out which sites will be featured.

TELL US

Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

