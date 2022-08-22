5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

“It’s our plan to make that a permanent location in Dayton,” said Erin Caproni, a spokeswoman for the the church.

The church today is offering Sunday services in Bellbrook Middle School on Feedwire Road, according to its web site. Caproni said the church has been using rented facilities in the area.

Trooper struck at crash scene in Greene County

Ohio State Highway Patrol / File

A trooper was struck Sunday morning after crews responded to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch and was found abandoned.

Trooper Dylan Dunlap was hit around 5:30 a.m. on Trebein Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched around 4 a.m. after the vehicle was found in the ditch on the backside of a guardrail. A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

Everyone a winner in I Can Tri-athlon

Thomas Flach likes a good challenge. The now 8-year-old from Beavercreek participated in late July in his second I Can Tri-athlon, an untimed event for children 4-16 with different abilities.

TROY – Thomas Flach likes a good challenge.

The now 8-year-old from Beavercreek participated in late July in his second I Can Tri-athlon, an untimed event for children 4-16 with different abilities.

Like other participants, Thomas along with family and friends gave it their all and went away winners.

His mother, Sarah Flach, said Thomas first participated as a 5-year-old in the I Can Tri-athlon in 2019 at Troy’s recreation facilities near the Great Miami River.

One person killed, another injured in Clinton County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon left one person dead and a second person injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township, Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

An investigation showed a white 2008 GMC Sierra drove southbound on U.S. 68 when the vehicle then drove left of center and struck a traveling northbound black 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head on, according to OSHP.

High school football roundup: Centerville, Northmont, Springboro score Week 1 wins

Centerville's Reggie Powers carries the ball during their 9-6 win over Lakota East Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Centerville’s defense was dominant in a 9-6 season-opening win on the road against Lakota East on Friday night.

Jackson Courville put Centerville on the board with a 45-yard field goal and the Elks took a 3-0 lead into the half.

Centerville added to its lead in the third quarter, capitalizing on a fumble recovery when Emable Wakilongo reached the end zone on a 3-yard carry.

