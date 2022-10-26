BreakingNews
Power restored to most in Greene County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: How to get the winners of this year’s contest

Local News
1 hour ago

It’s nearing time to announce our Best of Dayton winners for 2022, with the release coming Friday!

We’ll be releasing the winners first in two of our popular newsletters, so sign up now to make sure the announcement lands in your inbox on Friday morning.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

We had record participation in this year’s contest, which included 179 categories covering all aspects of life in the region.

Last year’s winners

Looking back at 2021, here’s a look at last year’s winners (we also produced a complete special section celebrating the winners):

All-time winners

In Other News
1
Dayton’s JJR Solutions will lead team modernizing VA crisis line
2
Power restored to most in Greene County
3
New mural in downtown Miamisburg pays tribute to building’s record...
4
Greater Dayton RTA to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day
5
Man hit by pickup, seriously injured in Harrison Twp.
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top