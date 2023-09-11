Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: Archer’s Tavern takes over the crown for Best Wings

For the first time, Archer’s Tavern is taking home first place in Best Wings in our Best of Dayton contest.

In the first seven Best of Dayton contests brought to you by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, the winner was either Bunkers Bar and Grill or Roosters. Now, we have a first-time winner in Best Wings.

Heading in the announcement of all Best of Dayton winners this Friday, we’re spending the week giving sneak peeks at some of the winners in notable contests.

This win in Best Wings comes after Archer’s Tavern won the People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest in Kettering.

Last year, the restaurant placed in three categories at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York.

Archer’s Tavern is located at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Coming Friday: Best of Dayton winners announcement

When: 11:30 a.m.

Then what? A 40-page special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday

