Chase ends in 6-vehicle crash on I-75 after truck drives wrong way on highway

Four people from the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital. Several others from the remaining five vehicles were also transported.

The chase involved the sheriff’s office, Perry Twp. police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Explore Driver taken to hospital after hitting house in Miami County

The suspect vehicle, a GMC Sierra, drove on the wrong side of the road multiple times — including on I-75 — and a person in the truck bed unloaded large wooden boards onto the roadway during the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident started around 8:28 p.m. after a Perry Twp. officer initiated a traffic stop on the truck near Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike.

The truck reportedly had no visible registration, and its occupants are believed to be connected to recent thefts in the area.

A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy was also in the area as part of a Violent Crime Reduction Blitz and responded to assist police. OSHP also provided air support.

During the chase, the truck appeared to try to hit an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle on U.S. 35 near Hoover Avenue and West Third Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews used multiple sets of stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, but the truck was able to regain traction and continue to flee.

On U.S. 35 East at Abbey Avenue, the truck crossed into the westbound lanes and drove into oncoming traffic.

An unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle hit rear driver’s side of the truck near James H. McGee Boulevard to try and disable it.

The driver regained control of the truck and continued going the wrong way on U.S. 35 before entering I-75 North and traveling in the opposite direction.

Deputies followed closely behind the truck with lights and sirens activated to help shut down the highway and stop vehicles heading toward the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

At I-75 and Dryden Road, the truck hit a vehicle head-on, resulting in a six-vehicle crash. Other vehicles were slowing down when the crash happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four people in the truck tried to flee but were arrested by law enforcement. They were taken to the hospital with deputy guards.

Several people from the other five vehicles in the crash were also transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

OSHP is investigating the crash and the sheriff’s office is handling the criminal investigation.

The suspects could face possession of drugs, aggravated vehicular assault, fleeing and eluding and felonious assault of a peace officer charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will formally review potential charges.