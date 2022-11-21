JUST IN: Oakwood police say car thefts have surged the past 2 months

BreakingNews
OAKWOOD — A significant increase in car thefts has been reported in Oakwood in the past two months.

Since Sept. 28, the Oakwood Safety Department has taken 11 stolen vehicle reports, nine more than in all of 2021.

In all the recently reported incidents, the vehicle was found to be unlocked with the keys inside, authorities said.

“Vehicle thefts are surging throughout our region, and the problem is not slowing down,” Oakwood Chief Alan Hill said in a release.

“Although local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to provide focused efforts on recovering stolen vehicles, and those responsible for stealing them, citizen engagement in protecting their vehicles is still the first and best line of defense,” he added.

Thieves often target vehicles because how easy they are to steal, Oakwood officials said. The safety department is urging car owners to always lock their car doors, and to not leave the keys to the vehicle in or near the vehicle.

Anyone who observes any suspicious activity/behavior is encouraged to contact the Oakwood Safety Department at (937) 298-2122.

