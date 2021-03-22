Many local jobs posted require more than high school degree

About 59 percent of online jobs ads in the Dayton region require an associate-level degree or more, according to the data from the OhioMeansJobs.com website.
The remaining jobs require a high school diploma or GED.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Nearly 25,000 job listings for the 12-county JobsOhio West region were posted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
State and local officials are putting a strong focus on workforce training as jobs open after massive job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines is helping officials overcome training hurdles and outreach difficulties posed by the coronavirus.
“We’ve seen an increased volume and interest in our services,” said Garth McLean, interim director of workforce development for Montgomery County. “There is still high interest in participating in the training and going to work.”
