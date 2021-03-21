Driver’s license, security clearances top certification requirements for Dayton region jobs

Here are the top certifications required in jobs ads for the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The city of Dayton started a firefighter/emergency medical technician program in Dayton Schools in 2019, said Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette.

The first group of students now range from sophomores to seniors and by the time they finish the program they will be ready to seek state certification as EMT basic/firefighter level one/firefighter level two, said Parlette.

“Hopefully they will want to take their certifications and keep them here in Dayton,” Parlette said. “They will be able to qualify for jobs right out of high school.”

Once they are an EMT with the city, they can then take the firefighter promotional exam, and get on the hiring list ahead of anyone who is not employed by the city, Parlette said.

The city and school district also have a police program that started in August 2020. Those students will graduate with private security certification but because a person must be 21 to become a certified police officer they have to wait to get that certification, Parlette said.

The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

