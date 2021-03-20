High tech and health top job ads for Dayton region

Millions of Americans were thrown out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic but officials see signs of hope as the economy recovers and the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.

“With businesses we are finally seeing an opening of opportunity again,” said Retired Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, now president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education.

“I’ve seen it slowly happen over the last few months where businesses are finally getting comfortable that we are getting close to the end of this pandemic and can start hiring again. And they are doing it.”

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Here are the 35 companies with the most job ads:

Job ads - Dayton region Employer Ads Oracle 2,247 Kettering Medical Center 1,707 Kettering Health Network 909 The Dollar General 531 Walmart 408 Alion Science 391 Oasis Systems, Inc. 316 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 221 Dayton Children's Hospital 215 U.S. Air Force 201 Bon Secours Health System 197 U.S. Xpress 169 Lowe's 169 UberEATS 162 Bob Evans Farms, Inc. 161 McDonald's Corporation 159 Booz Allen Hamilton 149 Domino's Pizza 146 Crown Equipment Corporation 144 DRG Foods 144 Roehl Transport, Inc. 143 AutoZone, Inc 139 Pizza Hut 136 Building Systems Transportation 127 Credence Management Solutions 124 CVS Health 118 Dart Transit 113 Leidos 112 Kroger 102 Goodwill Industries 99 Department of the Air Force 98 Sherwin-Williams 97 Meijer 94 DCS Corporation 92 Promedica 90 Source: OhioMeansJobs.com

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Ohio infrastructure bests national grade in multiple categories