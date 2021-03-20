X

High tech and health top job ads for Dayton region

There are nearly 25,000 job listings for the Dayton region posted on the OhioMeansJobs.com website.

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Jobs at high tech and medical companies top the list of online job advertisements for the Dayton area on the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com website.

The site had nearly 25,000 listings for the 12-county JobsOhio West region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available.

Oracle ranked first, with 2,247 job ads, followed by Kettering Medical Center and Kettering Health Network, with 1,707 and 909 respectively, according to the data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

These are the employers with the most jobs posted in the Dayton region on OhioMeansJobs.com.
Millions of Americans were thrown out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic but officials see signs of hope as the economy recovers and the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.

“With businesses we are finally seeing an opening of opportunity again,” said Retired Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, now president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education.

“I’ve seen it slowly happen over the last few months where businesses are finally getting comfortable that we are getting close to the end of this pandemic and can start hiring again. And they are doing it.”

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Here are the 35 companies with the most job ads:

Job ads - Dayton region 
EmployerAds
Oracle 2,247
Kettering Medical Center 1,707
Kettering Health Network909
The Dollar General531
Walmart408
Alion Science391
Oasis Systems, Inc.316
Advance Auto Parts, Inc.221
Dayton Children's Hospital215
U.S. Air Force201
Bon Secours Health System197
U.S. Xpress169
Lowe's169
UberEATS162
Bob Evans Farms, Inc.161
McDonald's Corporation159
Booz Allen Hamilton149
Domino's Pizza146
Crown Equipment Corporation144
DRG Foods144
Roehl Transport, Inc.143
AutoZone, Inc139
Pizza Hut136
Building Systems Transportation127
Credence Management Solutions124
CVS Health118
Dart Transit113
Leidos112
Kroger102
Goodwill Industries99
Department of the Air Force98
Sherwin-Williams97
Meijer94
DCS Corporation92
Promedica90
Source: OhioMeansJobs.com

