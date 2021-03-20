High tech and health top job ads for Dayton region

Jobs at high tech and medical companies top the list of online job advertisements for the Dayton area on the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com website.
The site had nearly 25,000 listings for the 12-county JobsOhio West region between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available.
Oracle ranked first, with 2,247 job ads, followed by Kettering Medical Center and Kettering Health Network, with 1,707 and 909 respectively, according to the data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Millions of Americans were thrown out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic but officials see signs of hope as the economy recovers and the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.
“With businesses we are finally seeing an opening of opportunity again,” said Retired Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, now president of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education.
“I’ve seen it slowly happen over the last few months where businesses are finally getting comfortable that we are getting close to the end of this pandemic and can start hiring again. And they are doing it.”
Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The JobsOhio West region includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
Here are the 35 companies with the most job ads:
|Job ads - Dayton region
|Employer
|Ads
|Oracle
|2,247
|Kettering Medical Center
|1,707
|Kettering Health Network
|909
|The Dollar General
|531
|Walmart
|408
|Alion Science
|391
|Oasis Systems, Inc.
|316
|Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
|221
|Dayton Children's Hospital
|215
|U.S. Air Force
|201
|Bon Secours Health System
|197
|U.S. Xpress
|169
|Lowe's
|169
|UberEATS
|162
|Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
|161
|McDonald's Corporation
|159
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|149
|Domino's Pizza
|146
|Crown Equipment Corporation
|144
|DRG Foods
|144
|Roehl Transport, Inc.
|143
|AutoZone, Inc
|139
|Pizza Hut
|136
|Building Systems Transportation
|127
|Credence Management Solutions
|124
|CVS Health
|118
|Dart Transit
|113
|Leidos
|112
|Kroger
|102
|Goodwill Industries
|99
|Department of the Air Force
|98
|Sherwin-Williams
|97
|Meijer
|94
|DCS Corporation
|92
|Promedica
|90
|Source: OhioMeansJobs.com