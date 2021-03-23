Help wanted: Operations, analysis, innovation among the top skills needed in Dayton region

Operations and analysis skills were the two most common requirements among the nearly 25,000 listings in the Dayton region on the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com website.
Innovation ranked third, testing was fourth, and then 0followed by surgery in the list of skills required in job ads for the region that includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
The jobs were posted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the state.
Local workforce training programs seek to match worker skills with top job openings as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases with the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.
“People are betting on this economy coming back and coming back very strong,” said Nick Weldy, superintendent of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.
SEE THESE RELATED STORIES
Job openings plentiful, workers scarce: ‘It’s all hands on deck to get people trained’
How one local business is getting its workers trained
High tech and health top job ads for Dayton region
Driver’s license, security clearances top certification requirements for Dayton region jobs
Trucking and nursing job ads dominate online ads
Many local jobs posted require more than high school degree
5 things to know: Finding a job, training in the pandemic era
PHOTOS: Helping people get jobs and training is essential in pandemic era