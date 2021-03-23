X

Help wanted: Operations, analysis, innovation among the top skills needed in Dayton region

There are nearly 25,000 job listings for the Dayton region posted on the OhioMeansJobs.com website. Here are the top skills required.

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Operations and analysis skills were the two most common requirements among the nearly 25,000 listings in the Dayton region on the state’s OhioMeansJobs.com website.

Innovation ranked third, testing was fourth, and then 0followed by surgery in the list of skills required in job ads for the region that includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

These are the top required skills for job ads in the Dayton region posted on OhioMeansJobs.com.

The jobs were posted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13, the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

ExploreJob openings plentiful, workers scarce: ‘It’s all hands on deck to get people trained’

Not all employers post on the state’s jobs website and some postings are duplicates, according to the state.

Local workforce training programs seek to match worker skills with top job openings as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases with the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines.

Nick Weldy, superintendent Miami Valley Career Technology Center

“People are betting on this economy coming back and coming back very strong,” said Nick Weldy, superintendent of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

