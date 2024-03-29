March business news in Dayton: Fairfield mall welcomes new stores, Uno Pizzeria downtown closes, new ‘Silos’ food hall, and more

Dayton Mall set to welcome 2 new tenants

Dayton Mall is getting several new tenants after recently welcoming two new kiosks.

Coming to Dayton Mall first is 3D Art, which will offer holographic prints and “unique lights that go with any aesthetic,” the spokeswoman said. Its projected to open April 1 next to American Eagle, she said.

Next up will be Claw Crazy Arcade, a family-friendly arcade with locations in Edinburg, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and Columbus, Indiana.

Uno Pizzeria in downtown Dayton closes after 25 years

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The downtown Dayton location of Uno Pizzeria closed after 25 years, according to a sign posted March 1 on the door of the former restaurant on North Main Street next door to the Victoria Theatre.

“Dear Friends, Uno Pizzeria has been a staple in the Arts District since 1999,” read the sign on the door of the location. “We are proud to have served so many loyal guests and friends. We thank Dayton and the Arts community for all your support over the years. February 29th, 2024 was our last day to serve the public. Thank you for the great times.”

The message did not say why the closing took place and there was no contact information provided.

Beavercreek’s Fairfield mall will welcome 2 new stores, bid farewell to 1

Pandora, which calls itself the world’s largest jewelry brand, and DXL Big + Tall, a leading retailer of men’s “big and tall” apparel, plan to open new locations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

The information was listed on a leasing brochure at the mall, showing “brands coming soon.” Mall officials acknowledged the brochure, but did not offer information on exactly when the stores will open. Pandora officials told Dayton Daily News today the new location is scheduled to open mid-fall this year. This news outlet also reached out to DXL Big + Tall seeking more information.

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores, according to the company’s website. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide.

The Silos: New food hall, beer garden expected to open summer 2024 in Dayton

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Wes Hartshorn and his two friends and business partners, Shannon Thomas and Scott Johnson, are in the midst of redeveloping 1.5 acres near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton into The Silos, a food hall and beer garden with 13,000-square-feet of outdoor space.

They also have plans to redevelop two other buildings on the property, in addition to four silos.

Phase 1 of the project is developing the food hall, which they hope to open this summer. Hartshorn said he was inspired to create a food hall that’s built out of shipping containers after traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife, Kathleen. The shipping container idea has been done at places like Railgarten in Tennessee or Detroit Shipping Company in Michigan, but not here in Dayton.

Company to lay off 60 employees at Dayton-area location

Amsive, a full-service performance marketing agency, is laying off 60 employees at its Springboro location, according to state records.

The company, which is headquartered in Illinois and New York, warned the state of the layoffs at its location 3303 West Tech Road in Springboro, off Ohio 741 near the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. The layoffs will start May 17.

“All affected employees are being notified directly of the separation date and that their separation from employment will be permanent,” Norma Mitchell, vice president, HR Business Partner & People Operations, said in a letter.

Family Dollar, Walgreens to close West Dayton stores as shoppers look for alternatives

A Family Dollar and a Walgreens store in West Dayton will be closing soon, and some residents say they will be sad to see them go.

Shoppers say Family Dollar sells low-cost food products and household goods at a convenient location and Walgreens has pharmacy services many community members rely on.

“Family Dollar is really reasonable,” said Carmen Williams, 63, who lives near the store and visits it several times every week. “I like Family Dollar.”

The companies say they are closing underperforming stores. But some West Dayton residents say they feel that once again their neighborhoods are getting overlooked by corporations while other parts of the community continue to see new businesses move in.

Natural wine, coffee bar to open this summer in Centerville

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A Centerville couple who launched a mobile juice truck in 2013, followed by a brick-and-mortar in 2019, is gearing up to open a new natural wine and coffee bar in Uptown Centerville this summer.

Felicity will be located at 27 W. Franklin St. in the former space of Aisle 9 Tattoo.

Earl Hatmaker and Megan Lees, both Centerville High School graduates, had planned to open a space like Felicity later in life, but when the building became available in August they didn’t want to pass it up.

Woman accused of stealing $1.9M in COVID relief by claiming ties to Dayton-area pizza chain

Two Ohio women reportedly stole more than $2.8 million in COVID relief Paycheck Protection Program funds, including one who claimed she was affiliated with a Dayton-area pizza restaurant chain.

Lorie A. Schaefer, 62, of Westerville, received nearly $1.9 million in relief funds after falsely claiming she was connected to Flying Pizza, which has restaurants in Dayton, Centerville and Fairborn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

In March 2021, Schaefer established a business entity with the Ohio Secretary of State called Lorie Schaefer DBA Flying Pizza LLC using a Reedsville address that was owned by her ex-husband, according to a federal complaint.

Longtime Miami County furniture store, inside underwear factory, closing after 53 years

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

After 53 years of business in Piqua, Town & Country Furniture’s co-owners and brothers Bruce and Bob Soifer are retiring.

The furniture store is known for its “elegant furniture and high-quality mattresses” since 1971, according to the company. The family-owned and operated business was founded by the late Oscar and Claire Soifer whose sons, Bruce and Bob, carried on their legacy.

“As we prepare for retirement, we want to express our deep gratitude to all the faithful patrons who have allowed us to help furnish their homes,” said the Soifer brothers. “We are also grateful to our long-serving employees for their dedication and support.”

Joby is hiring: Air taxi firm acquires facility, eyes liftoff at Dayton airport

Joby Aviation Inc. announced that it has started hiring workers for its Dayton operations after the company acquired a vacant facility at the Dayton International Airport that it will use to manufacture aircraft parts.

The California-based company, which is developing electric air taxis for commercial use, said its acquisition of a former U.S. Postal Service facility is an important first step toward creating a local manufacturing operation that will produce as many as 500 aircraft each year.

Joby Aviation says it will turn the roughly 204,385-square-foot postal facility into a high-tech manufacturing center where it will produce aircraft parts to support the company’s pilot production line in Marina, California.

