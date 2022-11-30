Most-read stories from November: Evans Bakery, dollar stores, Avelo Airlines and more

At each store, the auditor’s office scanned 50 random items and compared them to the sticker price. Dollar General stores at 2228 Gettysburg Ave. and 2312 N. Main St. in Dayton had the highest rates in that chain, with prices not matching in at least half the items. Prices were off at 36% of items tested at the Family Dollar Store at 745 Troy St., the worst of that chain.

READ MORE HERE

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants.

The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.

The signs encouraged customers to go to other Dayton area locations such as 1231 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek, 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Dayton and 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg.

READ MORE HERE

Ohio Auditor’s Office executes search warrant at Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

The Ohio Auditor’s Office served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office as part of an investigation.

Details surrounding the investigation are unclear; however, the state’s auditor’s office confirmed the investigation involved Clerk of Courts Mike Foley’s office.

“The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information concerning the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office and opened an investigation into the matter, including the execution of today’s search warrant,” said Ohio Auditor of State spokesman Marc Kovak. “We will have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation.”

READ MORE HERE

New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport

A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.

Avelo Airlines, which last year became America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years, will be the first new airline the airport has added since 2016, when Allegiant started service to two Florida markets.

Avelo will be one of five commercial air carriers that fly out of the Dayton aviation facility. Dayton will be the first route Avelo has in Ohio.

READ MORE HERE

Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who called it the only store of its kind in Ohio, with upgrades to be celebrated at a 9 a.m. Friday event.

The store will include room displays, such as a bathroom display, a mock bedroom, and more, put together with Walmart products, so customers can envision what products might look like in their home, she said. Those displays will feature QR codes that shoppers can scan with their smart phones to link them to those products on Walmart.com.

The Beavercreek Walmart was a priority for innovation for the company due to its proximity to Wright State University, store manager Tracy Evans said, so this location will be a prototype for other Walmart stores going forward with renovations in the future.

READ MORE HERE

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

Evans Bakery, at 700 Troy St. in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, is closing its doors in December.

“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”

Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.

READ MORE HERE

Kettering restaurant sits vacant amid developing area 7 years after closing

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

The area around Kettering’s busy Wilmington-Stroop intersection has seen millions of dollars worth of development the past five years, but a large former restaurant building there remains vacant after closing more than seven years ago.

The 1760 E. Stroop Road property occupies about two acres between Dunkin’, Meijer and a U.S. Post Office. It was built in the 1980s, was the home of Ryan’s Steakhouse for years, and has gone unused since December 2014 when a later tenant, The Hibachi Grill & Buffet, shut down, Dayton Daily News records show.

City of Kettering officials said they have taken several inquiries from business owners interested in the property during the past several years, but no re-use has occurred.

READ MORE HERE

Dayton man killed in Moraine industrial accident; company shuts down until Monday

A 39-year-old Dayton man died after a large metal coil reportedly fell on him at a Moraine business early Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Terrance Harper, according to Moraine police.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ernst Metal Technologies on Kreitzer Road.

READ MORE HERE

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School.

Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”

Janney, one of three children born to Macy and Jervis Janney, said she was privileged to grow up with a strong mother.

READ MORE HERE

Dick’s Warehouse Sale store, tied to sporting goods chain, opens by Dayton Mall

MIAMI TWP. — A store offering a variety of apparel and footwear at discounted prices plans to celebrate its newly opened Miami Twp. location.

The 3-day event this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Dick’s Warehouse Sale, 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, will feature prize giveaways and gift cards. The new store, which opened Oct. 17, is located in the Mad River Station shopping center in the building that formerly housed Babies R Us.

Dick’s Warehouse Sale stores are touted as a “one-stop shop” featuring styles from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour at up to 70% off. Store officials said they offer new weekly markdowns and arrivals on top brands. To make shopping easier, the apparel departments are organized by size and color.

READ MORE HERE