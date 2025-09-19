Nursing homes at risk, VA jobs and Charlie Kirk: This week in federal news impacting southwest Ohio

The analysis identified facilities that have the highest levels of residents enrolled in Medicaid, the facilities with the lowest occupancy rates, and those with the lowest quality ratings to determine which nursing homes face the greatest financial risk due to Medicaid cuts. The study found 51 Ohio nursing homes were at elevated risk because more than 85% of their residents are covered by Medicaid.

Town hall attendees told this news outlet that being politically active can be a long-term solution, but it doesn’t resolve immediate problems faced by local families who have loved ones in a care facility.

What’s happening in Southwest Ohio?

Other federal updates:

TikTok: Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down. It will be the fourth time that Trump has extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business. Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China. Japan and tariffs: Japan’s exports to the United States plummeted 13.8% in August compared to the same month the previous year, marking the fifth straight month of declines, as the Trump administration’s tariffs hit auto exports. The U.S. tariff rates on Japanese vehicles and auto parts decreased from 27.5%, the amount Trump initially levied, to 15% this week — but that’s still higher than the original 2.5%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.