Our most-read stories from May: Greek Festival canceled, Dominic’s recipes, ‘quilt lawns’ and more

Brunner graduated Sunday with a mechanical engineering degree, according to UD officials.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the 300 block of Irving Avenue on reports of a man trapped under a vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

DMAX shooting in Moraine: Feud over woman ends with man dead, suspect in stable condition

A shooting at the DMAX plant Thursday that killed a Dayton man and injured another stemmed from a feud involving a woman, Moraine police said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III, Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish said during a press conference Friday. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, including the suspect, who shot himself in the head. He had surgery Thursday night and is in stable but critical condition, Parish said.

Northmont senior killed, 5 teens injured in crash into pole in Dayton

A Northmont High School student was among at least six people killed in crashes over the weekend that injured another six people, including two with critical injuries.

Senior Chris Gwynne, 19, of Englewood was killed in an early Sunday crash in Dayton that sent five other teens to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

The Dayton Daily News interviewed Gwynne in December about his post-high school choices.

Kettering Fairmont gender fluid prom king, queen picks spark debate

The selection of two gender-fluid seniors for Fairmont High School’s prom king and queen has sparked debate in Kettering City Schools.

Fairmont students’ picks of 18-year-olds Rosita Green and Dai’sean Conley last month as king and queen, respectively, prompted a gathering of supporters outside the Shroyer Road school late Tuesday afternoon prior to those opposing the votes addressing the Kettering board of education inside.

Gender fluid is defined by Merriam-Webster “of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is not fixed.”

Reds trade pitcher to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a minor league deal for cash.

Anderson, 35, went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Triple-A Louisville. He had been schedued to start Wedneday’s game at Omaha.

Anderson last pitched in the majors last season, going 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine appearances, including seven starts for the Reds. Over parts of nine big leagues seasons, he is 58-50 and has a 4.25 ERA in 199 appearances.

Archdeacon: The ‘magnificent’ life of Kerri Strug

A couple of days ago, she said her 8-year-old daughter Alayna was with her Girl Scouts troop when some of the girls were trying to teach gymnastics moves:

“Alayna said, ‘Well, my mommy could help us. She did gymnastics.’”

While the pitch was undersold, the claim was right on the money.

Her mom did gymnastics — the way the mythical Rocky did boxing. The way the real-life USA hockey youngsters did the “Miracle on Ice” Olympics.

Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with apps

For Kroger grocery customers frustrated by digital coupons, or who simply struggle to use store apps, there is some good news.

The grocer is now making accommodations for the smartphone-challenged who have been unable to get many digital deals.

Area shopper Pat O’Brien is among them. She is getting frustrated trying to save money on groceries.

Dayton recipes: Remembering a favorite garlic-laced salad dressing

A garlicky salad dressing fondly remembered throughout Dayton was one of the most requested recipes in my weekly Dayton Food & Dining newsletter.

After a little bit of research in the Dayton Daily News archives, I found out the signature salad dressing at Dominic’s, which first opened on South Main Street in 1957, was made from a secret family recipe.

The late Dayton Daily News columnist Dale Huffman wrote in an Oct. 2000 issue that the dressing was such a hit with comedian Bill Cosby that he mentioned it to Johnny Carson on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

2023 Dayton Greek Festival canceled, drive-thru event continues

The 2023 Dayton Greek Festival has been canceled but its spring drive-thru event will continue this weekend.

“While the 2022 Dayton Greek Festival was very successful, we are currently facing challenges we are unable to meet for 2023,” festival organizers said in a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

Dayton.com reached out to Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. She said no additional information was available at this time but encouraged festivalgoers to keep tuned to the festival’s Facebook page for updates.

Skip the fertilizer, mowing: Some Dayton-area homeowners turning to ‘quilt lawns’

Dayton-area sustainability leaders are pointing to a new approach to lawn care that encourages biodiversity and cuts back on pesticides.

“Quilt lawns” are a term coined by University of Dayton professor Ryan McEwan as a nod to his grandmother who hailed from Eastern Kentucky and sewed quilts in the Appalachian tradition of using scraps of different materials to create a colorful tapestry.

“Quilts are colorful, and each one is unique,” McEwan said. “The creator also has an opportunity to express themselves in terms of pattern and color.”

