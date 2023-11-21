BreakingNews
Beavercreek Walmart shooting injures 4, shooter dead: What we know now

PHOTOS: Flying taxi manufacturer to join Amazon, Crocs, P&G and others near Dayton International Airport

1 / 20
Joby Aviation Inc., a much-watched player in the emerging field of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — often called “flying cars” — will invest up to $500 million to build an aircraft production operation near Dayton International Airport. PROVIDED
Local News
By and
32 minutes ago
X

There’s a lot of commercial development going on in the area on and around the Dayton International Airport in northern Montgomery County.

Among the companies are Procter & Gamble Co., Amazon, Chewy, Inc., Crocs, Energizer, Sierra Nevada Corp., PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin. TJX Digital Inc., which owns T.J. Maxx, will open a logistics complex next year. Joby Aviation Inc. just announced plans to manufacture electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, known as a“flying taxi,” and employ up to 2,000 people.

See our three-day series about the boom in development around the Dayton International Airport
Day One: Development around Dayton International Airport has taken off
Day Two: Sierra Nevada could more than double in size at Dayton airport if it wins bid
Day Three: What they are saying about development on and around the Dayton International Airport

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreRegional Economic Outlook: Attracting and keeping skilled workers remains top issue for Dayton region in 2023
ExploreOhio key to Intel’s domestic production plans, executive says at Dayton Development Coalition meeting
ExploreOhio among worst in nation for train accidents and hazardous material spills, our investigation finds
ExplorePHOTOS: Train derailment and hazardous releases in Ohio
In Other News
1
Foodbank to host drive-thru mass food distribution at Dixie Twin...
2
Beavercreek Walmart shooting injures 4, shooter dead: What we know now
3
28 years ago today: Historic Dayton Peace Accords ended Bosnian war
4
Whistleblower, former board member react to Kettering Health...
5
Have you seen missing Lebanon woman with dementia?

About the Authors

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top