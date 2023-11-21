PHOTOS: Flying taxi manufacturer to join Amazon, Crocs, P&G and others near Dayton International Airport

There’s a lot of commercial development going on in the area on and around the Dayton International Airport in northern Montgomery County.
Among the companies are Procter & Gamble Co., Amazon, Chewy, Inc., Crocs, Energizer, Sierra Nevada Corp., PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin. TJX Digital Inc., which owns T.J. Maxx, will open a logistics complex next year. Joby Aviation Inc. just announced plans to manufacture electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, known as a“flying taxi,” and employ up to 2,000 people.
See our three-day series about the boom in development around the Dayton International Airport
Day One: Development around Dayton International Airport has taken off
Day Two: Sierra Nevada could more than double in size at Dayton airport if it wins bid
Day Three: What they are saying about development on and around the Dayton International Airport
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.
In Other News
1
Foodbank to host drive-thru mass food distribution at Dixie Twin...
2
Beavercreek Walmart shooting injures 4, shooter dead: What we know now
3
28 years ago today: Historic Dayton Peace Accords ended Bosnian war
4
Whistleblower, former board member react to Kettering Health...
5
Have you seen missing Lebanon woman with dementia?