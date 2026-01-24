Stuck inside? Here are some important recent stories to catch up on

Feeling the pull of hibernation mode with all this snow and cold?

If another puzzle or board game just isn’t doing it for you, we’ve got you covered. Settle in, stay warm and explore a collection of recent stories perfect for an indoor escape.

Whether you want to catch up on our latest investigations or dive into compelling stories from our local communities, you’ll find something that fits your mood.

Opening date set for Buc-ee’s Huber Heights location

The new Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens. CONTRIBUTED

The new travel station will open to the public Monday, April 6, and “their doors will never close after that!” Mayor Jeff Gore announced.

Tax docs: Kettering Health execs, church leaders got $3.2M in improper benefits

A number of former Kettering Health executives and board members, along with their family members, received more than $3.2 million in improper “excess benefits” from the hospital from 2016 through 2022.

PHOTOS: Derby Lane Estate home in Warren County sells for record $4.2M

This 40-acre estate in Clearcreek Twp.'s Derby Lane Estate sold for a record $4.2 million. PROVIDED

One of the Dayton area’s most exclusive homes is off the market after selling for a record $4.2 million.

Are home warranties a waste? Couple faces weeks without heat despite paying premiums since 1998

A Middletown couple lived for weeks through the coldest days so far of this winter without a working heater in their home — despite paying into a home warranty for 27 years.

Hannah Beachler, Centerville High School grad, among 2026 Oscar nominees for historic ‘Sinners’

Award-Winning Production designer Hannah Beachler will speak at Wright State on Monday, Dec. 4. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler, the first African American to win an Academy Award for best production design, received her second Academy Award nomination Thursday for best production design for “Sinners.”

Man gets prison for Dayton glass-smashing spree

A man accused of a vandalism spree in downtown Dayton was sentenced to prison.

LifeWise expanding rapidly: Some remain skeptical of Bible-based group in Ohio public schools

Rich Hall (top left), a LifeWise Academy teacher, talks to a group of Ruskin Elementary School students on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at a Dayton church. LifeWise, which is headquartered in Hilliard, is an organization that offers Christian education to public school students during school hours at sites near school buildings. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

A controversial, Bible-based educational group called LifeWise has been rapidly expanding its footprint across southwest Ohio in recent years.

Where to eat and drink on Valentine’s Day in Dayton

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, here are a number of restaurants in the Dayton area popular during the holiday.

Going analog: Why more people are powering down to feel more present

File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

With the new year comes a familiar urge to reset habits, and in 2026, that reset looks surprisingly low-tech.

What’s in store for Dayton region’s economy in 2026? Here’s what business leaders tell us

Local business leaders tell us about their concerns on everything from tariffs to finding a skilled workforce.

