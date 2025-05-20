STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Five inspiring local students headed to college

Nicholas Gay Jr., a DECA High School graduate, also won the prestigious Gates Scholarship. He said he was terrified of the doctor as a kid and plans to attend Howard University and eventually become a pediatrician.

Tatyana Green, the Troy High School class president, has always been involved in school activities. But after her mom abruptly died in October 2023 from complications from lupus, she stopped wanting to be active, though she was able to come back due to the support of Troy and her family.

Marlow Mittelstaedt, an Oakwood High School senior, lost her dad, John Mittelstaedt, to colon cancer while she was in eighth grade. Just 30 hours before, she lost her grandma, too. The experiences led her to pursue nursing as a way to give back, she said. The Kettering Career Tech Center helped affirm that it was the best decision for her.

Finally, Nicolas Young, a Carroll High School senior, was a student many teachers at his school thought wouldn’t be able to finish high school because he had fallen into a bad crowd. But he made a clean break from those previous friends and is now headed to Wright State University to study engineering.