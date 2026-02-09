TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Monday, Feb. 9

👩🏻‍⚖️Springfield, ICE and TPS: A federal district judge ordered DHS to state whether it’s planning an ICE surge in Springfield and elsewhere if the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians goes forward. Josh Sweigart explains in his story.

🚧Project targets safety concerns: According to a new story by our own Sydney Dawes, Dayton city officials have approved a $964,000 contract with L.J. DeWeese Co. for a project aiming to calm the traffic on Philadelphia Drive from West Riverview Avenue to Salem Avenue.

LOCAL NEWS

• Protesters call for permanent status for Springfield immigrants from Haiti

• Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine ‘happy’ with court decision blocking Haiti TPS designation

• Creekwood Preserve subdivision gets greenlit for Beavercreek

LIFE

• ‘It’s a statement’: New art gallery in Dayton has only art by women

• Setting the record straight about greasy pizza boxes: Can they be recycled?

• Yellow Cab has a $10 Valentine pizza roll bouquet you can send to your person

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• 2 injured in stabbing in Dayton

• Butler County deputy released from hospital after stabbing; suspect charged

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: A tribute to A-10 arenas

• Wright State golf: Raiders going for three-peat in league as season kicks off

• McCoy: Without a salary cap, MLB’s small markets never stand a chance

NATION & WORLD

•Bad Bunny brings Gaga, Martin and Puerto Rican pride to Super Bowl as Green Day, Puth play pregame

•Seahawks ride their ‘Dark Side’ defense to a Super Bowl title, pounding the Patriots 29-13

• Crackdown on dissent after nationwide protests in Iran widens to ensnare reformist figures

HAPPENING TODAY

The 2026 Olympics are underway! If you plan to watch today, we have an easy-to-follow schedule for you here.