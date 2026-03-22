WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Covering the Flynn murder case, the First Four in Dayton and more

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Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

This last week has brought with it multiple updates to the closely watched Ashley Flynn case. In the latest development, the defense team in the murder case was again asking a judge to issue a gag order and to block public access to court documents, saying the accused’s constitutional rights have been violated.

As we have been reporting, Caleb Flynn was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and two misdemeanor counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Caleb’s bond was increased from $2 million to $3.5 million during his Thursday arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

• The plea: “Your honor, we would acknowledge receipt of the indictment,” said defense attorney L. Patrick Mulligan on Thursday, and he added that they “respectfully enter a plea of not guilty to all counts and specifications.”

• What’s next: Caleb is next due in court March 30 for a pretrial hearing before Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt.

• Who is Caleb Flynn? Caleb, a former music pastor, is accused of killing his wife, Ashley. He most recently worked as a vice president of sales for Richard D. Smith & Sons, according to his LinkedIn profile, and he was an “American Idol” contestant for season 12 in 2013. You can read more about his background here.

• Who was Ashley Flynn? Flynn coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she also was a former teacher. For the past year she served as a teacher for LifeWise Academy in Tipp City. You can read more about her here.

• VIDEO: We have video of a shackled Caleb signing papers after an arraignment for aggravated murder in his wife’s death.

• Timeline: We have a timeline of the murder case, and Caleb’s indictment, here.

First Four: Sights and sounds as RedHawks fans take over UD Arena

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“One of the largest crowds in First Four history attended Wednesday’s session,” reports our Steven Wright, who was there that night, as was I. The arena was rocking, very loud and filled with the color red.

Since UD Arena’s renovation project was completed, the 12,588 in attendance has only been surpassed by 2015’s Dayton-Boise State night. It was a special night indeed, especially for Miami University fans.

• Tournament losses: While the RedHawks won Wednesday night, they lost on Friday 78-56 to Tennessee. Wright State lost on Friday as well, 82-73 to Virginia.

• Archdeacon column: Tom Archdeacon takes a deep dive on both teams this season after the tournament losses, in his column titled: “WSU and Miami ‘took advantage of the spotlight and shined’.” You can read it here.

• Local tournament story: As our David Jablonski writes, “Tom House, a 2022 Centerville High School graduate, scored 21 points for No. 15 seed Furman in an 82-71 loss to No. 2 seed Connecticut on Friday in Philadelphia.” You can read more about his performance here.

Best of Dayton 2026: The contest is open!

Have you made any nominations in the Best of Dayton 2026 competition? I know how busy we can get during the week, so I wanted to bring this up one more time. The contest’s nomination period for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like is underway, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. You can make your nominations here.