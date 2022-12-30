Year in review: Beavercreek top stories of 2022

The city finished a two-year acquisition of 148 acres of parkland at a total cost of $1.5 million, half of which was paid for with federal grants. The new park is more than double the size of Rotary Park, which has been Beavercreek’s biggest park at 72 acres. The city is currently asking citizens for input in determining how the park land will be used, a process that will continue in 2023.

READ MORE: Trails? Sports fields? Spray-ground? Beavercreek seeks input on large new park

Levies, taxes, roads, police

Beavercreek voters approved only one of three tax measures on the ballot this year. Beavercreek’s third attempt at an income tax request in a decade was struck down in May by a 55% to 45% margin. They remain one of only a few cities in Ohio with no income tax. Voters also rejected a 2.5-mill police levy in November, with 53% of voters against it and 47% of voters in favor.

Voters did pass a 2.15-mill streets levy on the Nov. 8 ballot by a slim margin of 80 votes out of more than 21,000. The money will provide for five new employees in the Public Service division to handle increased maintenance. The city will dedicate $1 million toward its annual street resurfacing and curb replacement program for 2023. Beginning in January, the levy will raise property taxes for Beavercreek residents by $75.25 annually per $100,000 of appraised home value.

MORE: Beavercreek tax levy for roadwork passes by tight margin

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Businesses open and close

A wide range of businesses and restaurants across the city announced openings, closings, expansions and relocations. Businesses like Midwest Shooting Center and Off Par Entertainment are planning openings next year, while others, like the longtime W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek are planned for closure.

New development at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, means there’s a lot to look forward to for foodies in 2023.

READ MORE: Restaurants and venues at the Greene to watch in 2023

New housing developments

A new neighborhood called Amberwood at Canterbury Trails was approved over the summer, to create 37 single-family homes and three multi-family buildings on 26.6 acres east of the Beavercreek golf course, despite some resident opposition.

Additionally a $36 million project by the Ohio Department of Transportation will transform the intersection of U.S. 35 and Trebein Road into a major intersection, which has spurred housing and commercial development interest in the area.

Trebein is the first traffic signal in 130 miles, or two hours, of traveling from Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Dayton, and has posed safety problems for years. Beavercreek Twp. is one of the leading markets for residential development in Greene County, and with improvements to the intersection, that growth is expected to continue.

READ MORE: US 35 future could be key to Beavercreek Twp. growth

Stormwater projects

The city of Beavercreek dedicated the vast majority of its $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to infrastructure projects earlier this year, particularly stormwater upgrades. The city doesn’t otherwise have a dedicated funding source for stormwater, but two major infrastructure upgrades will happen next year to combat flooding in the city.

Beavercreek dedicated about $2 million in ARPA funds to remediate flooding in the Woodhaven subdivision along Grange Hall, and $1.75 million toward another stormwater project on Vineland Trail, located north of The Greene and off of County Line Road. Erosion behind many homes in the area has led to steep drop-offs and exposed utilities, which the city plans to remediate.

The city has long had a multimillion-dollar backlog of infrastructure projects.

Beavercreek buys $1.1M in land; aims to fix flooding, erosion in neighborhoods