5 things to know about the coronavirus: Curfew extensions and vaccine registration

Ohio extends coronavirus curfew

Ohio will extend a statewide curfew scheduled to end on Saturday, although it isn’t clear how long the extension will last or whether the hours of the curfew will be changed. Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state was still at a high level of coronavirus cases, and that as well as a new coronavirus variant being found in Ohio is why the curfew was extended.

Ohio to buy two million rapid coronavirus tests

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the state would use CARES Act funds to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus antigen tests, which produce results in minutes. The tests would allow local health departments to more quickly tests those in a coronavirus hotspot and contact trace in the same day.