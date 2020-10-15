5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New record for daily cases, again

Free coronavirus testing event at Springfield high school

The Ohio Department of Health, Clark County Combined Health District and Northeastern Local School District have partnered to offer a free pop-up coronavirus testing event at Kenton Ridge High School on Friday. The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Kenton Ridge and Northridge Middle and Elementary schools have all moved to virtual learning in the last two weeks due to an ongoing outbreak.

Dayton mayor warns of more stringent coronavirus control methods

As Ohio again set new records for new coronavirus cases, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that too many people were letting their guard down and weren’t taking the pandemic seriously, so it is time to get tough to change unsafe behaviors. “I don’t want to be the person that everyone dislikes, and tell everyone that we have to do more and think of ways to do more to enforce, but we will do it because we are committed first and foremost to saving lives,” Whaley said.