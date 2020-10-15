5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New record for daily cases, again

It is Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Updated travel advisory now includes Indiana
Ohio’s most recent travel advisory issued Wednesday now includes eight Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The advisory includes states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher and is updated weekly. Mississippi may have also been included but was listed as gray due to reporting irregularities with data for total tests reported in the last week.
Ohio broke records for new reported coronavirus cases in a day, again
Ohio again broke its record for the most new coronavirus cases reported in a day with 2,039 cases on Wednesday. This is the second time the record has been broken in a week, and the first time the state reported more than 2,000 cases in a day.
Free coronavirus testing event at Springfield high school
The Ohio Department of Health, Clark County Combined Health District and Northeastern Local School District have partnered to offer a free pop-up coronavirus testing event at Kenton Ridge High School on Friday. The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Kenton Ridge and Northridge Middle and Elementary schools have all moved to virtual learning in the last two weeks due to an ongoing outbreak.
Dayton mayor warns of more stringent coronavirus control methods
As Ohio again set new records for new coronavirus cases, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that too many people were letting their guard down and weren’t taking the pandemic seriously, so it is time to get tough to change unsafe behaviors. “I don’t want to be the person that everyone dislikes, and tell everyone that we have to do more and think of ways to do more to enforce, but we will do it because we are committed first and foremost to saving lives,” Whaley said.
Pop-up food pantry coming to Miami County
The Ohio State University Miami County Extension Office will team up with the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee and the Shared Harvest Foodbank to host a pop-up contact-free food pantry on Saturday, Oct. 24. The pantry will be at the Upper Valley Career Center, 8901 Looney Road in Piqua, from 10 a.m. to noon, and will distribute food for 700 households.