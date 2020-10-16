X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio shows record new cases for third day in a week

By Daniel Susco

It is Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Ohio breaks record for most cases reported in a day for a third time

For the second day in a row, Ohio has broken records for the number of new reported cases of coronavirus in one day, hitting 2,178 cases on Thursday after getting reports of 2,039 cases on Wednesday. In addition, 5.4% of coronavirus tests are coming back positive, twice the rate Ohio had in late September. Public health officials are blaming the increased spread on social gatherings like weddings, funerals and bonfires, as well as people becoming complacent about mask orders.

Huber Heights mayor diagnosed with coronavirus

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore shared Thursday on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being tested Tuesday morning. He said that “the symptoms came upon me hard and fast early Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.,” and found out Wednesday that he was positive for the coronavirus.

Dayton officials threatens to shut down Oregon District outdoor drinking area

Photos circulated online this week showing packed crowds, many not wearing masks or staying six feet apart, outside Oregon District bars on Saturday night. In response, Dayton’s mayor and public health officials said that they are fully prepared to shut down outdoor drinking in the Oregon District if public health safety measures aren’t followed.

Data shows 65% of Ohioans now living in high-exposure areas

As Ohio again reports record numbers of new cases, the updated coronavirus public health advisory system now lists 29 counties at a level 3, or red, advisory. This encompasses 65% of all Ohioans. “When you look at these numbers, this is the worst situation Ohio has been in,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Greene County now at red alert level

Greene County has moved up to alert level 3, or red, for the first time since Ohio unveiled its Public Health Advisory System in June, indicating a very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. In response, Beavercreek and Cedar Cliff schools both announced that they would change their in-person models starting next week so that only half of the student body would be in the classrooms at any one time.

