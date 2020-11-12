5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rising cases and the threat of closures

It is Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine announces enhanced mask requirements, threatens closures
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that due to Ohio’s continuing soaring coronavirus numbers, the state would implement enhanced mask requirements. He also said that if current trends continued, the state would close bars, restaurants and fitness centers.
Ohio travel advisory expands to include 14 states
The number of states that Ohio recommends residents avoid has grown to a new high of 14 states, where 15% or more of people tested for the coronavirus are positive. Missouri and Oklahoma are not included on the list due to multiple days in the past week without overall testing volume data, but based on recent trends the Ohio Department of Health also advised residents to avoid them.
Ohio State-Maryland game canceled due to coronavirus issues
Ohio State University announced on Wednesday that Maryland has paused its football activities because of “an elevated number of COVID-19 cases.” Maryland reported that eight football players had tested positive in the past seven days.
Dayton Children’s opens drive-thru testing for kids
Dayton Children’s Hospital is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing for kids at three locations in the Miami Valley in Dayton, Springboro and Troy. Anyone up to 21 years old who has a doctor’s order can be tested. The hospital had previously offered a drive-up option to tested children before surgery which the hospital officials said was “extremely well-received.”
More schools announce virtual classes, quarantines
As coronavirus cases continue to grow, more schools have announced moves to virtual classes, quarantines and cancellation of bus services due to the coronavirus. Trotwood-Madison schools announced they will return to completely virtual learning following Thanksgiving break. In Lebanon, the city schools reported close to 200 students being put in quarantine due to a surge in cases. Fairborn schools announced it would stop providing busing until Nov. 30 after cases among students and employees have forced bus drivers to quarantine.