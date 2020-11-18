X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Statewide curfew declared

Local News | 29 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Statewide curfew goes into effect tomorrow

A statewide curfew will go into effect Thursday, calling for Ohioans to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next three weeks. Gov. Mike DeWine said that the goal of the curfew was to have fewer contacts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions are made for work, emergencies, medical care, groceries or meal pick-ups, and the governor said he didn’t expect police to pull over drivers after 10 p.m., just ask people congregating after that point to go home.

Dayton to distribute masks today, Thursday and Friday

The City of Dayton announced it will distribute masks to families in need at drive-thru events at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 N. Bend Blvd. today, tomorrow and Friday. Today’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.  Households can receive up to 10 masks.

Dayton Public Schools to take six-week break due to COVID-19

Dayton Public Schools' board voted Tuesday night that the schools would take a six-week-long winter break with no classes either online or in person, and then hold classes through June to make up for the lost time. Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said the schools had increased absences across the board, and hoped the long break would allow the schools to return in January at full force.

More schools move online

Three Greene County school districts announced that they are moving classes online. Fairborn schools said that all of its schools are moving to fully remote learning starting Monday and continuing until Christmas break. Beavercreek moved its high school and freshman-only school to remote learning this week ahead of a week break for Thanksgiving. Greenview schools moved the middle school to fully online learning Tuesday for the rest of week due to coronavirus-related staffing shortages, with a decision still to be made about Monday and Tuesday.

Woodland Lights festival canceled

The long-running Woodland Lights holiday event has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Washington Township announced the event had been put on hold due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases. The annual lights festival is usually held at the Washington Twp. Recreation Center, and was scheduled to open the day after Thanksgiving.

