5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Thanksgiving, vaccines and license renewals

Some testing closing for Thanksgiving; pop-up testing this weekend, early next week

Premier Health has announced that its coronavirus testing locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, with some reopening on Friday with reduced hours. On Saturday, though, there will be a drive-thru pop-up testing event at the Wright State Nutter Center, followed by pop-up testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Ohio could receive vaccine as early as Dec. 15

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state could receive a shipment of one of the coronavirus vaccines as early as Dec. 15, with another batch potentially arriving the following week. The governor has previously said healthcare workers and nursing home staff will be among those getting the first batch of vaccines, and that it is unlikely there will be enough for the general public.