Newsletter: El Toro celebrates 25 years with fiesta, meet executive chef of Little Fish Brewing Co.🍴

This year, festivalgoers can expect a new entertainment stage at the intersection of Dayton and Corry Streets. Local performers can sign up online for a 30 minute time slot to showcase their talents.

The fiesta is from 1-6 p.m. in the center court of the town center. There will be food specials like $2 tacos and build-your-own nachos for $5, margaritas, giveaways and plenty of activities for kids.

El Toro is owned by the Munoz family, who came from humble beginnings.

Federico Munoz, the father of the family, worked in the California strawberry fields before starting his journey in the restaurant industry in 1989 when a relative started a Mexican restaurant. He then moved to several other Mexican restaurants and eventually became part owner of El Ranchero in West Virginia, which was opened by one of his nephews.

When they decided to open a second El Ranchero location, Munoz helped his children become part owners. As opportunities scattered the family, Munoz and his family began discussing a business that could keep them together.

After looking for locations to start a restaurant in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky, they eventually found an opportunity in Springfield to make their dream come true.

El Toro opened its first restaurant location on Limestone Street in Springfield in 1999.

The brand now has 14 Mexican restaurants across the Dayton area with several new concepts now open and another on the way.

El Toro recently opened El Toro Express near the Dayton Mall and Vallarta near The Greene. The Munoz family also has plans to open Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new restaurant concept specializing in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The restaurant is expected to open at the end of October or early November in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled in Beavercreek.

Those who can’t make it to the fiesta may celebrate at any El Toro location that day and receive 25 percent off the total bill.

Meet Zach Morgan, executive chef of Little Fish Brewing Company

Zach Morgan, executive chef and general manager of Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton, grew up in a small farming town in northeast Ohio. Becoming a chef wasn’t on his list back then, but with his love for travel and experience working in the restaurant industry, his interest for a career in hospitality grew.

Growing up, Morgan was very athletic. He attended Baldwin Wallace University to play soccer, but broke his collarbone, dislocated his kneecap and tore his MCL all in his freshman year.

He transferred to Ohio University and studied restaurant, hotel and tourism. During his senior year of college, Morgan worked at the Ohio University Inn & Conference Center as a line cook. At 22-years old, he was offered the position of sous chef.

Morgan has always had an interest in the farm-to-table restaurant concept of sourcing ingredients from local farmers. In 2019, he started working at Little Fish in Athens. Little Fish had recently added a farm-to-table restaurant to the brewery.

In 2022, the brewery opened the Dayton location in a former railroad warehouse at 116 Webster St. About a year prior, Morgan moved to the area to find local farmers to team up with and research the Dayton restaurant scene.

“Right now we’re ending the summer crop season and moving into the fall harvest,” Morgan said.

During the fall, customers can expect a focus on comfort food like stews, soups, pasta and risotto. Last year, he did a butternut squash risotto with bacon, pomegranate seeds and molasses that was top with fried sage.

New tea, wine lounge to open in Dayton

Dayton natives Myla Hall and her second cousin, T. Anthony Monie, are opening a tea and wine lounge in the Wright-Dunbar District in early spring 2025.

Saoko (pronounced say-a-ko) Leaf & Vine will be located at 1171 W. Third St. Suite 102 between XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails and Haymarket Deli & Sweets.

The new lounge will have a self-serve wine station featuring 12 wines on tap. Customers will be able to choose between a 1 oz., 3 oz. or 5 oz. pour. The lounge will also offer bubble teas and health teas.

The owners plan to feature charcuterie boards and pastries that will pair well with the wines on tap. They hope to create an experience for those coming into the lounge.

Saoko Leaf & Vine will blend the elegance of a wine bar with the vibrant charm of a bubble tea cafe to create a chic space to work and meet during the day. In the evening, the lighting will dim creating a soft and sexy ambiance — perfect for a date night or night out with friends and family.

Quick Bites

☕ New Dunkin’ location opens near Austin Landing: The coffee shop is located at 9960 Summit Point Drive in Miami Twp., just outside of the Austin Park Apartments.

🍩 Hot Head Burritos collabs with local food truck: Death Grip Donuts will have two savory donuts inspired by Hot Head Burritos at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. READ MORE

🛍️ Sunset at the Market returns: 2nd Street Market in Dayton is featuring a special evening shopping event in celebration of the fall harvest from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

🎃 2024 trick-or-treat times for the Dayton region: Find out when Beggars Night is happening in your community.

Looking for something spooky to do this weekend?

The Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trail has entered its 39th season with 100 percent of proceeds going back into the community.

I stopped by the haunt to see what it was like to be an actor at the haunted house.

Jason Byrd, a volunteer at the haunt for 39 years, did my makeup to make it look like a dentist drilled into my cheek.

What the actors do at the haunt is harder than it looks. My job was to sit in a dentist chair, scream and flail my arms and legs, while the other actor had a drill and acted like she was drilling my mouth. I found it hard to scream the first couple of times, but by the third go around, I was doing much better.

I can confirm we did scare some of the people that walked through.

The Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trail features “old school jump scares.” It could take guests anywhere from seven minutes to 20 minutes to walk through the house. The haunted attraction also includes a trail that’s about a half a mile long and a maze that could take guests up to 30 minutes to figure their way out.

