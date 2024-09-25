Newsletter: The Pizza Bandit has its grand opening today, Troni Brothers heads to Troy & other food news 🍕🍴

With the kitchen expansion, the Pizza Bandit has tripled its space. Brian Johnson, who owns the business with James Burton and Mark Jeffers, said they are going from only being able to cook four pizzas at a time to cooking 12 to 15 pizzas at once. They also have more cold storage space — allowing them to expand menu offerings.

The Pizza Bandit will have a menu of 12 to 16 specialty pies that have been customer favorites over the years. This includes the Elote, Crab Rangoon and Cincy Chili pizzas.

New offerings will include calzones, salads, specialty bandit breads and desserts. The business has even started offering breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays featuring thin, crispy pancakes with cinnamon and sugar, sausage gravy bandit boats and classic French omeletes.

Troni Brothers to open third restaurant location north of Dayton

After opening Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant in Xenia last year, owner Dave Keen is ready to open a third restaurant in the Dayton region.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro is expected to open in early December at 2311 W. Main St. in Troy. The restaurant will be located in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza, which closed after business on Sunday.

“What my goal has always been is to hire the right people that have that entrepreneurial spirit in them that want to eventually have some type of ownership,” said owner Dave Keen. “That’s the ultimate goal to create future ownership for future people that are invested into it.”

The Troy restaurant will be led by one of Keen’s chefs in Xenia. The goal is for him to work himself into some type of ownership role, Keen said.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro will be a full-service restaurant with a menu mirroring the Xenia location. The recipes will stay the same. Customers can expect authentic Italian food such as pasta, New York style pizza, calzones and strombolis.

Keen also owns Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

2 restaurants open, 1 cafe coming soon in shopping center near Wright State

The University Shoppes, located across the street from Wright State University, has added two new restaurants to its lineup with a cafe coming soon.

Baba BQ and Jyot India Restaurant have joined several other restaurants in the shopping center including Dad’s Wings & Burgers, First Watch, Flying Pizza, Kung Fu Tea, Leaguer Baker and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Chai Corner, a new cafe specializing in masala chai, Adani chai, Turkish coffee and Arabic qahwah, is opening soon at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in the former space of Don Patron Mexican Grill.

The new cafe is planned to be open in November, according to its Facebook page.

Taco John’s franchisee planning new concept

Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for Taco John’s, that closed two restaurants in southwest Ohio two weeks ago plans to reopen as a different concept.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Taco John’s restaurants. We appreciate our employees’ commitment and hard work as well as the community’s patronage as we have endeavored to make this concept a success,” a statement from Meritage said. “In regard to future plans, we intend to reopen as a different concept and look forward to once again serving the community in days to come.”

The restaurants that closed in Southwest Ohio are located at 4045 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 8155 Highland Point Drive in West Chester Twp.

According to Meritage’s website, the hospitality group is a franchisee of Wendy’s, Morning Belle and Stan’s Tacos.

Quick Bites

🍔 The Ugly Duckling in Dayton expands hours: The restaurant is now offering dinner 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. READ MORE

🍩 Glazed Donut Eatery to open near Wright State: The Xenia doughnut shop is opening a second location in the former location of Gigi’s Cupcakes.

🌯 Qdoba returning to Beavercreek in early 2025: The new restaurant will be located next to Buddy’s Carpet & Flooring at 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 3 in the shopping center that houses Lounge Nail Spa, Jimmy John’s and Osaka Japanese Steakhouse.

🐔 Chick-fil-A aims to open new location near Austin Landing: If approved, the restaurant will be built on a new roadway that would extend Landing Way east of Ohio 741 and onto a now-residential site at 10322 Springboro Pike.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

The region’s first Cotton Candy Festival is noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn.

“We’ve been noticing that there’s a high demand for cotton candy, but cotton candy is not as accessible as your typical candy,” said Ronald Jackson, who owns Cloudy Days Cotton Candy with his brother, Tra’shawn, and daughter, Arre’ll. “We wanted to create an experience for people to be able to enjoy cotton candy on a much larger scale.”

Festivalgoers can expect “a full day of cotton candy fun” with over 60 food trucks and vendors, live music, bouncy houses and giveaways. There will be anything from cotton candy wrapped pickles and cotton candy inspired baked goods to cotton candy scented candles and cotton candy earrings.

Cloudy Days Cotton Candy is also the organizer of Hunger Days Food Truck Rally — 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at Hobson Freedom Park.

