Newsletter: Two new brunch spots to try, Bentino’s Pizza opens full-service dining room🍴

The restaurant is an extension of the El Toro brand.

“We’re a local, family-owned business from Dayton,” said Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager. “Since we don’t want to move far away from each other... we’re going to create different concepts in order to have more opportunities to grow.”

The owners have fully remodel the 5,000-square-foot space to create a cozy and vibrant atmosphere for customers to grab a coffee and pastry while they sit and work or to meet up with friends and family for brunch and mimosas. The cafe is equipped with charging stations and Wi-Fi.

The cafe offers a mix of traditional breakfast items such as eggs, bacon, pancakes and French toast, as well as modern twists of avocado toasts, chicken and waffles, pancake tacos and various brunch sandwiches.

My husband and I stopped by Toasted over the weekend. I had the Chilaquiles where I substituted scrambled eggs instead of over easy with tortilla chips, spiced tomato sauce, pinto beans, onion, crema, queso fresco and mixed greens as a side. This was my first time having something like this and I really enjoyed it. My husband has the Chorizo Bagel with scrambled eggs, chorizo, breakfast sausage, gouda cheese, spicy mayo and a side of home fries with gravy on top. He was so full that he couldn’t finish it (this never happens)!

All pastries, scones, cookies and breads are made in-house, from scratch (make sure to try the Toasted cookie).

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe also has a full espresso bar with specialty drinks such as the Toasted Latte, Hot Cinnamon Mocha or Iced Strawberry Latte. Cocktails, draft beer, teas and fresh juices are available as well.

The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with a grand opening planned for Nov. 22.

***

Mulberry & Main opens in former Brookville firehouse

If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s worth the drive, Mulberry & Main is now open in Brookville.

The bistro, with a coffee bar and 15 beer taps, is located at 130 Main St. in Brookville’s original firehouse. If you enter through the doors on Mulberry Street, you’ll be met with a modern-rustic dining area with old and new decor. Customers can order food and drinks at the coffee bar. Drinks will be handed over and food will be delivered to your table.

The restaurant has partnered with Deeper Roots of Cincinnati for its coffee program. Current drink specials include a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Honey Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Dirty Chai Pie.

The bar area has a total of 16 taps with 15 rotating beers from small, local and regional breweries. The 16th tap is nitro cold coffee. Since opening, beer flights have been popular among guests, said Brandie Wright, who owns the bistro with her husband, Jeff.

As for the food, most items are scratch-made from Jeff’s mom’s personal recipes.

Breakfast favorites include biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, eggs benedict and quiche. For lunch, customers love the homemade chicken salad served on a croissant, the Cuban sandwich and chopped house salad.

The building features two rooms filled with a variety of antiques and vintage items for sale. Customers can find items dating back to the early 1800s. From early American to primitive, vintage and Asian, there’s a little something for everyone.

Mulberry & Main is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The owners are planning to expand hours in the future by being open for dinner.

Bentino’s Pizza of Yellow Springs opens full-service dining room

Bentino’s Pizza of Yellow Springs will open its new full-service dining room today at 11 a.m. for customers to kick back and enjoy their favorite pies and calzones.

“It was always something we wanted to do,” said Carl Lea, who owns the pizza shop with his wife of 14 years, Kim.

The couple purchased the building at 107 Xenia Ave. in Sept. 2022 after renting half of the building for 16 years. Over the last couple of months, the owners have renovated the space with new flooring, drywall, paint, ceiling tiles, two new bathrooms, tables, chairs and fresh fixtures.

The other side of the building will be used for pickup and delivery. There will be no dine-in available on the original side. With this expansion, Bentino’s Pizza has went from offering seating for about 14 people to now almost 40, plus an outdoor patio area.

“We’re just excited to show what we’ve been working so hard on,” Kim said. “We have a really sweet and amazing staff right now and they’re all really excited too.”

Bentino’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday for carryout, dine-in and delivery (within a four to five mile radius).

Quick Bites

🦞 Jay’s Seafood to open for lunch: The Dayton restaurant will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the first three weeks of December. READ MORE

🍺 Warped Wing and Esther Price collaborate: The Sweetheart Peppermint Porter is described as “a joyous brew aged in rum barrels that’s perfect for the holidays.”

🍔 Another Frisch’s shuts down in latest wave of closures: The Troy Frisch’s Big Boy location just off of West Main Street is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant last week.

🎄 Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region.

Last chance to enter our holiday cookie contest

As the holidays are just around the corner, we’re asking those throughout the region to submit their best, easy-to-follow cookie recipes.

The Dayton Daily News has conducted a holiday cookie contest since 1990, and bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes over those three decades.

All you have to do is email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to me at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across the cookie recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

Those interested in submitting a recipe have until Nov. 15.

Our team will choose 10 of the cookie recipes to bake. The judges will then try the cookies on Nov. 22 and a first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected. The winners will be contacted before Nov. 27, and a story will be published in the newspaper Dec. 8, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

Igloo experience returns to The Foundry rooftop in downtown Dayton

The Foundry in downtown Dayton is bringing back its Igloo experience, a rooftop dining option with views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline.

Wood-fired culinary specialties are paired with a selection of smoked whiskeys, classic cocktails and local brews. Each igloo is equipped with complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters and ambient lighting.

The Igloo experience is available by reservation:

Monday through Thursday: $50 per person (2 guests minimum)

Friday and Saturday: $60 per person (4 guests minimum)

Reservations are available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 9:30 p.m., with a 2.5-hour time limit per reservation.

