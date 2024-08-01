Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 1, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 21 seconds to read.

***

Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted

Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and county Municipal Court Judge James Piergies were indicted Wednesday on charges including theft in office after investigators said they uncovered alleged improper political and other activities involving public resources.

• How many charges? Foley was indicted on a dozen charges, most of them felonies, while Piergies was indicted on three.

• What are the charges for? The exact cause of the charges hasn’t been revealed, but the investigation began after an anonymous complaint in October 2022, including allegations that Foley engaged in inappropriate campaign activities in the clerk’s office. Piergies’ charges are related to his son’s employment, the state auditor’s office said.

• A two-year-investigation: After the first tip, a search warrant was served at the county clerk of courts office in November 2022.

• What do they say? Foley’s attorney said he denies the charges and that the charges may have been timed to interfere with the upcoming election. The case is being handled by the office of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

• What do others say? Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani issued a call for both Foley and Piergies to resign.

• What’s next? Foley and Piergies are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Foodbank program would offer countywide composting, hire returning citizens

The region’s food bank is seeking a $10.2 million federal grant to fund a partnership with Montgomery County offices that would expand composting efforts across the county and create jobs for people leaving incarceration.

• Why it matters: The program could help divert food waste away from landfills and help people access resources for their gardens.

• More nutrients: Compost made from food waste is four to five times more nutrient dense than manure or compost made from yard waste.

• What would the funding cover? The funding, which would require no local match, would cover program expenses for three years. The program would include 32 drop-off locations throughout Montgomery County and six compost systems.

• Job creation: Several jobs would be created for the program, and Foodbank Inc. would partner with the Montgomery County Office of Reentry to hire for the collection of food waste and composting. The reentry program aims to help men and women who are returning to society from incarceration.

• Bucket program: Foodbank Inc.’s bucket program allows residents to drop off their food waste for composting. Up to five tons of food waste come to Foodbank Inc. monthly.

• What they are saying: “We provide food to the community. We view composting and eliminating food waste, reducing food waste as a mechanism to help solve some of our issues around hunger,” said James Hoffer, garden manager for Foodbank Inc.

‘Justice for Colby Ross’: Dayton husband, father of 2 killed by driver in high-speed chase

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The family of Colby Anthony Ross, who died when his car was struck by a driver involved in a high-speed chase, say deputies violated policy. A wrongful death lawsuit is pending.

• What happened? Police were chasing a Trotwood woman at high speeds in May when she crashed into Ross’ car, forcing it into oncoming traffic, where it was hit again. Ross was ejected from his car and later died from his injuries.

• The driver: Melissa Joan Hutchins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of possession of cocaine and two misdemeanor OVI charges.

• Reckless action? Attorneys for the Ross family say deputies were reckless in continuing the pursuit of someone not wanted on felony charges.

• Dayton NAACP speaks out: The group demands harsher penalties for drivers who cause deadly crashes and uniform law enforcement policies regarding when to pursue a suspect.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton Metro Library officials say a planned levy will help them continue to provide the services they currently offer, not fund new programs.

• Tip of the day: Ever eaten corn smut? Chef Dave Rawson of Meadowlark Restaurant wants you to come and try this Mexican delicacy.

• Person to know today: Rob Jones. Cedarville University announced the hiring of Jones, an associate head coach at Liberty University the past two seasons, as its new head men’s basketball coach.

• Quote of the day: “I love showing my animals. They’re pretty fun. I like watching other people show, too. I like learning and helping people.” — Breanna Coates, Greene County Fair’s Sheep Princess.

• Stat of the day: In our July restaurant roundup, we report 8 establishments now open, 4 coming soon, 3 reopened and 3 now closed.

• Big move of the day: Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

• Happening today: A mass food distribution will take place today from 10 a.m. to noon in the Eaton Community Church parking lot in Preble County.

• Things to do: “A food lover’s dream come true.” The Dayton Food Truck Association is hosting an inaugural rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam attended the Summer: The ‘90s Tour featuring A cappella group Straight No Chaser and Lisa Loeb at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. Click here for the full gallery.