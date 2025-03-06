Morning Briefing: Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

***

UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

The University of Dayton is making cuts that will affect 65 employees.

• Letter from the university President: “We are writing to share painful news regarding workforce reductions. The past two days, after extensive work and deliberation by many, university leaders notified 45 professional faculty that their contracts will not be renewed for the 2025-26 academic year and 20 staff that we are eliminating their positions. All notifications are complete.”

• Affected employees: They will receive severance packages and other resources. Staff received at least four weeks’ notice and, where possible, will work through the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Faculty contracts are being honored through the 2024-25 academic year.

• Budget issues: Officials say several problems facing higher education in general, including fewer graduating high schoolers, fewer international students coming to campus and less trust in higher education, all contributed to the budget issue.

• Cost savings: The total cuts are around $25 million over three years.

• The numbers: UD is one of Dayton’s larger employers, with 3,700 employees and about 11,000 students overall.

Henny Penny partners with restaurant buying group

Eaton food preparation manufacturer Henny Penny is celebrating a partnership with Strata GPO, a company that equips restaurants.

• Strata GPO: The Denver-based company is a buying group of dealer members that buys equipment for restaurants and restaurant groups.

• Dealer members: Strata GPO has said it partners with more than 100 industry suppliers across various categories of non-food products that include heavy equipment, supplies, disposables and chemicals.

• Production lineup: As part of this agreement, Strata dealers will have access to Henny Penny’s production lineup, such as open and pressure fryers, combi ovens, and holding cabinets.

• What they are saying: “This partnership reinforces Henny Penny’s commitment to supporting dealers and operators with top-tier equipment and exceptional distributor service, ensuring even more value for Strata members,” Henny Penny said in a statement.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Temporary Protected Status is ending for Springfield Haitians: Here are 5 things to know.

• Tip of the day: Wanting to avoid high egg prices? Here are some cooking substitutes.

• Person to know today: Brandon Sucher. The Vandalia police captain, who joined the department in 2021, has been selected the city’s next police chief.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending a seven-year career playing for his hometown team.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Soul Food Carryout has opened its doors in West Dayton, providing a new option to a community that doesn’t have many restaurants.

• Big move of the day: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley recently celebrated the opening of its new Counseling and Wellness Center, along with the new Goodwill store, in Vandalia.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Advocates are making a public push for Ohio to begin providing free school breakfasts and lunches for all public school students at an estimated cost of about $300 million per year.

• Thing to do: Here are 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Brad Denson’s annual Mardi Gras Threauxdown happened at The Oregon Express this past weekend. Phil’s Big Azz Brass Band kicked off the show. See more from photographer Tom Gilliam.