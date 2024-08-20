Morning Briefing: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

For those following along with the Democratic National Convention, we’ll include daily highlights in the Nation and World section of this email.

With $95M investment on the table, DeWine names Dayton the 2nd Ohio ‘Innovation Hub’

With the promise of an investment of up to $95 million from state, local and private partners, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine named Dayton as the state’s second “Innovation Hub.”

• Why it’s important: There could be 2,000 jobs and $500 million in new research revenue created by 2031.

• What the plan calls for: An advanced, secure 120,000-square-foot building on 38 acres on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The site will be focused on national defense.

• Why it’s needed: The new site will provide a home for Air Force efforts to harness digital technology in equipping the force and preparing for competition with China.

• Where is the state’s first Innovation Hub? Last month, DeWine announced the state’s first hub in the Toledo area, aiming to capitalize on what the governor’s office at the time called “Toledo’s legacy as the glass capital of the world.”

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, judge plead not guilty to public corruption charges

The Montgomery County clerk of courts and a Montgomery County Municipal Court judge pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges against them related to improper political and other activities involving public resources.

• Arraignments: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and Montgomery County Municipal Judge James Piergies were arraigned, with visiting Judge Jonathan Hein presiding.

• Foley counts: Foley faces a dozen counts. They include attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, and misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.

• Piergies counts: Piergies faces counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract. Piergies’ charges pertain to his son’s employment in Montgomery County government.

• What Democrats are saying: “They’re using taxpayer dollars to essentially defend from their corruption,” Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani said.

• What Republicans are saying: “The indictment on multiple counts is a grave matter that undermines public trust and confidence in our judicial system,” said Montgomery County Republican Party Chairman and state Rep. Phil Plummer of Butler Twp. “Our community deserves leadership that is beyond reproach, especially in positions that uphold the law and manage the essential records of our legal proceedings.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A former Greene County assistant prosecutor accused of biting off the fingertip of a motorist in June following a road rage incident in Riverside will not face any charges.

• Tip of the day: If you like looking at unique space occurrences, a rare supermoon, blue moon will appear full through early Wednesday.

• Person to know today: Drew VanVleet. The UD quarterback is following in the footsteps of his father, Brad VanVleet, who was a linebacker for the Flyers 24 years ago.

• Stat of the day: Nearly 40% of Dayton gun thefts are from cars. We have some prevention tips from the experts.

• Big move of the day: Dayton could be getting a new Sheetz, Speedway and Raise the Roost restaurant.

• Thing to do: The schedule is out for the first week of high school football. Check out the matchups here.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton African American Cultural Festival celebrated its 18th year at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton this past weekend. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there.