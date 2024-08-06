Morning Briefing: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Westrafo breaks ground for Trotwood transformer plant; 230 new jobs planned

Leaders from Ohio and Trotwood are celebrating the $15 million investment of an Italian manufacturer of electric transformers into a fast-growing business park off Wolf Creek Pike.

• Who and where? Westrafo America LLC is planning a 216,000-square-foot plant at the 85-acre GATED Global Park in Trotwood. Westrafo America LLC is a maker of power and distribution transformers.

• How many jobs are coming? The project will create 230 jobs.

• What Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said: “Welcome to Trotwood and Ohio,” Husted told Alberto Cracco, chief executive of Westrafo. “We value your investment.”

• Why Westrafo picked Dayton: “We selected Ohio, and Dayton in particular, as the best area for us based on the type of skilled workers, and a type of location that is similar to our origin,” Cracco told the Dayton Daily News last month, pointing to similarities in population and size of the Dayton area to the company’s other locations in Italy and Ghana.

• What other companies are at the business park? The park will soon be home to some 500 jobs with businesses that include Technicote and EPIX Tube Co.

Ohio purges names of nearly 155,000 registered voters

Elections officials removed 154,995 names from Ohio’s voter registration rolls, completing a process designed to cancel registrations of voters deemed “inactive and out-of-date.”

• What names were removed?

— People who did not vote or engage in any other elections activity, such as signing elections petitions or applying for an absentee ballot, for at least four years.

— Those who filed a change of address with the postal service but did not update their address on their voter registration.

— People who registered to vote at an address but had a notice from the county board of elections returned as undeliverable.

— Those whose voter registration information doesn’t match records kept by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

— People who died.

• How to get back on the list: Those whose names were removed from the voter rolls are free to register to vote at their current address, but must do it by the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline before Election Day on Nov. 5.

• Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s statement: “Diligent list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud and ensures the voice of the voters is heard on Election Day.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The death of couple with a history of domestic issues is under investigation in Miami Twp.

• Tip of the day: Electric vehicles similar to a souped-up, covered golf carts are coming to downtown Dayton as part of a new “micro transit” ride service.

• Person to know today: Miss Ohio USA Macy Hudson. The Dayton native and 2017 Stivers School for the Arts graduate placed fourth runner-up in the 73rd Miss USA pageant.

• Quote of the day: “The time has come to turn the page, and while this decision has not come easily, it is the correct one. While the business as it currently stands will close, we still have an abundance of beautiful and healthy plants, so we invite you to come in and start or expand your garden.” - Jeff Pack owner of Meadow View Growers, which is closing after 40 years in business.

• Stat of the day: 6 double-sided gas pumps and 56 parking spaces. Those are the features of the newest Dayton area Sheetz is set to open in Franklin today.

• Big move of the day: ARCTOS Technology Solutions, a defense contractor supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will move a long-standing manufacturing facility and lab space to Fairborn.

• Happening today: Today marks the start of recreational sales for some Ohio cannabis dispensaries.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam was at the unveiling and dedication ceremony for The Seed of Life 8/4 Memorial, created to honor the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019 Oregon District shooting. See his full gallery of images here.