Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Miami Valley turns to cleanup after strong winds down tree limbs, cause power outages

The Miami Valley is continuing to clear debris and tree limbs after strong winds and storms from the remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the region Friday.

• Power outages: At its peak, the utility company AES Ohio had 136,000 customers without power.

• Crews at work: AES Ohio had 137 line crews responding, including 55 from out of state.

• Challenges: One of the primary challenges crews faced was the amount of damage due to high winds — removing downed trees or branches, repairing or replacing utility poles and more.

• September rain total: 5.45 inches, which is 2.04 inches above normal.

• Drying out: We will have sunshine later this week — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Explainer: The federal programs that paved the way for Springfield Haitian influx

America’s federal immigration policy has come under scrutiny for its role allowing 15,000 immigrants to flee Haiti and wind up in Springfield.

• The CBP One app: This app is used to schedule an appointment at select legal crossings at the southern border. It was created at the tail end of the Trump Administration and has been largely administered by President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security.

• Parole requests: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it has received an “unprecedented number of parole requests” since fall 2021, a year after CBP One was launched. The “parole” is the authorization to enter the country.

• How do they stay in the U.S.? Haitians can live in the U.S. for up to two years, apply for work permits, and try for various other forms of immigration status, including asylum and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

• Not a path to citizenship: Parole programs do not provide a direct path to citizenship; nor do they direct the parolees on where to go once they’re authorized to live in the U.S.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard on Monday to help North Carolina recover from flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Helene.

• Tip of the day: A company that offers discounted, closeout and overstocked products from private-label and name-brand suppliers is looking to expand into the Dayton region.

• Big move of the day: DXL Big + Tall is expected to open this November in the former spot of Basil’s On Market in Beavercreek.

• Quote of the day: “We’ve had people come in who are authors, reporters, poets, blue collar folks and factory workers. Those are people from all walks of life that come together and geek out over one thing; it’s like Comic Con for typewriters.” — Trevor Brumfield, who is hosting a costume party type-in at his typewriter showroom and shop, TB Writers Plus.

• Person to know today: Tyler Roark. The city of Centerville’s finance director will be promoted next week to a hybrid role combining his existing position and the assistant city manager role.

• Thing to do: The “Rocky Horror” anniversary tour coming to Dayton with original star Barry Bostwick. Oct. 9

• Season in review: The Cincinnati Reds took a step back in 2024.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Art Institute’s 53rd Oktoberfest was celebrated on the museum’s grounds this past weekend. Oktoberfest is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. Here’s a look at Saturday’s fun despite the constant rain.