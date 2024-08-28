Morning Briefing: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Archdeacon: Paralympic dreams come true for a pair of Daytonians

Grace Norman and Byron Branch are representing Dayton in the Paralympic Games in Paris, which begin today.

• Their specialties: Norman competes in the triathlon, and Branch is a fencer competing in foil.

Grace Norman:

— Refusing to be slowed: A congenital amniotic band disorder at birth cost Norman a portion of her left leg and her right big toe.

— Prosthetic legs: Norman, a Jamestown native, uses two different prosthetic legs in competition, one for biking and one for running.

— Highly decorated: Norman, just 26, is one of the most accomplished athletes on Team USA. She’s won events on five continents, has won a record four World Championships and has three medals from her past two Paralympic Games.

— Her legacy: “I want to see my legacy as furthering the Paralympic movement,” she said. “I want it to show my passion for sports, for women’s sports, and to raise the bar for amputees and amputees in sports and disability sports.

Byron Branch:

— Dayton policeman: Branch was hit by a spinning SUV in icy conditions while stopping at a crash scene in 2016. His right leg was amputated.

— Branch on his injury: “When something like this happens to you, it doesn’t have to define you,” he said. “It doesn’t have to stop you. You just keep pushing to where you want to be.”

— Collecting medals: Branch won gold at the 2018 Pan American Games in Saskatoon, Canada, earned silver at the 2019 USA Fencing National Championships and won bronze at the 2019 January North American Cup.

Huber Heights: Second concert venue, prominent restaurant planned for Rose area

The Dublin Pub will open a second location near the Rose Music Center, and a second music venue may be constructed there, Huber Heights officials said.

• New venue: The new indoor facility will be closely based off of the design of the 4,500-seat Andrew Brady Music Center in Cincinnati

• Management: The proposed venue would be managed by Music and Event Management Inc., known as MEMI, which also operates the Rose and the Andrew Brady Music Center.

• What they are saying: “... It’s really going to be turning this entertainment district into a true district for people to come and enjoy themselves,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore.

• Dublin Pub: The Huber Heights location, to be named Dublin 7, will be immediately east of the Rose Music Center.

• Other restaurants near the Rose: TJ Chumps and Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The 2024 Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 5 at the NCR Country Club, will include a special tribute to the late Phil Donahue.

• Tip of the day: Dayton Public Schools has asked families to review policies for rideshare apps Uber and Lyft before sending the companies to pick up their children.

• Person to know today: Deshon Parker. The 2018 Wayne High School graduate will start his college basketball coaching career at Cleveland State University.

• Quote of the day: “In the ‘80s and ‘90s, for somebody to dump a litter of puppies (was) rare. Did it happen? Yeah, probably once or twice a year you’d see it. Now we’re seeing it once or twice a month. And if it’s not us, it’s surrounding counties.” — Greene County Animal Control Director Julie Holmes-Taylor.

• Big move of the day: A South Park couple has purchased the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue with plans to turn the space into a mixed-use property with a restaurant and three retailers on the first floor.

• Happening today: Fans can buy Dragons playoff tickets starting today.

• Thing to do: The Ohio Renaissance Festival opens for the 2024 season this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Jim Noelker recently visited the Amazon Union Fulfillment Center to check out their latest technology. Story, video and more photos here.