Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Don’t want to chase? Just fire a GPS. New tech helps police track fleeing vehicles, break off pursuits

A GPS tracking program is helping officers in the Miami Valley cut back on dangerous chases while still apprehending suspects.

• How it works: StarChase uses a vehicle-mounted launcher to fire a GPS tag onto the back of a vehicle. Police can then track the vehicle using GPS coordinates in real time.

• The process: Officers get behind a car, prime the device, and then fire one or two tags at a time. The tags are then attached to the vehicle. Officers can also shoot a tracker from outside the vehicle using a fob.

• GPS tracking: The tracking information can be shared with other law enforcement officers that don’t have StarChase.

• What they are saying: “We’ve had numerous success stories with it,” Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said. “We’ve seen it reduce our pursuit miles and minutes and hours drastically just in the short time we’ve used it.”

Local mayors oppose paying more to Ohio police pensions as vote looms

The mayors of Beavercreek and Springfield and the deputy mayor of Centerville came out in opposition this week to a proposal to mandate cities to increase payments to police officer pensions.

• Ohio House Bill 296: The bill may go before the full Ohio House of Representatives for a vote today. It would mandate local governments to increase their pension contributions from 19.5% of each police officer’s salary to 24% — the same rate attached to firefighters’ pay — over the course of a six-year phase-in period.

• The cost: Ohio’s local communities and taxpayers contribute more than $300 million to the Ohio Police & Firefighters pension fund, and H.B. 296 would increase that by $80 million.

• What proponents are saying: “This legislation will provide sound funding for OP&F,” said Jeffrey Moore, president of the union representing West Chester firefighters, in testimony last year. “It provides a basis for recruiting and retaining public safety employees statewide.

• What opponents are saying: “The increase found in this legislation represents a significant amount of money that would be diverted from important services in our communities,” said Ohio Municipal League board president and Centerville Deputy Mayor Belinda Kenley in a statement.

• What happens next? If H.B. 296 does pass this House before the end of the year, it will move to the Ohio Senate for further consideration. All unfinished legislation expires at the end of the year.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: An infant left at a newborn safety incubator in a Lebanon fire station has been taken to a hospital and Warren County Children Services has been contacted.

• Tip of the day: Montgomery County has begun selling dog licenses for 2025. Dog licensing season runs through Jan. 31, 2025.

• Person to know today: Cynthia Brubaker. This history lover was recently honored for 50 years of volunteering at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

• Quote of the day: “To me, I fought for this and I want it to work so we can get a good education in the inner city, just the same as the suburbs,” said Father Francis Tandoh, the priest overseeing St. Benedict the Moor, a private Catholic school that is celebrating 100 years this weekend.

• Stat of the day: The Greene County FISH pantry gives out between 150,000 and 185,000 pounds of food per month. Between August of 2023 and August of 2024, the organization gave away 1.9 million pounds of food.

• Things to do: The White Gravel Mines in Minford in Scioto County is celebrating the holiday season with its free “Christmas Cave” event. The attraction sees guests exploring multiple tunnels and caverns filled with festive decorations.

• Photo of the day: Englewood Rise, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to bringing revitalization, innovation, support and engagement to Englewood, hosted the annual Englewood Holiday Trail and Tree Lighting this past weekend. Check out the photos here.