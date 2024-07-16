Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

***

What happens to JD Vance’s U.S. Senate seat in Ohio if Trump wins in November?

Credit: AP Credit: AP

With former President Donald Trump’s decision to add U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, to his November ticket, Ohio faces a possible task of first temporarily and then permanently replacing the Cincinnati Republican in the Senate.

• When does Vance’s Senate term expire? Vance assumed office in 2023 and his current term expires in early 2029.

• What happens first? Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would appoint a new senator to take the position until an election could be held for the remainder of Vance’s term.

• When would that election happen? The election for the remainder of Vance’s term would happen in November 2026.

• Possible replacement: A spokesperson for DeWine said the governor’s office would likely hold off on commenting on Vance’s possible replacement or the timeline until such action is necessary.

After three years, Dayton Public Schools to discontinue two-teacher model

Dayton Public Schools is discontinuing its two-teacher model in grades first through third after three years of its implementation.

• Why the two-teacher model implemented in the first place? Federal COVID-19 funding for the district was available to pay for the second teacher.

• Did it help? Initially, the model showed promise, with vast improvements from that first year. But in the 2022-2023 school year, state testing scores dropped for students who had two teachers in their classroom.

• What the superintendent said: “We’re rallying around the single-teacher model,” Dayton superintendent David Lawrence said. “I mean, the single-teacher model is what we do across the nation, across the world, with the exception of Montessori.”

• Impact on teachers: All of the teachers who were impacted still have jobs, though not all in the same grade they were teaching or in the same school. More than 250 teachers were impacted.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Springboro records show the city plans to buy much of the 103-acre Easton Farm land.

• Quote of the day: “The quick actions and calm composure of Olivia and Jordan made a crucial difference in the outcome of this emergency ... Their dedication to their roles and their exceptional response in a high-stress situation exemplify true heroism.” - Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel about two Franklin lifeguards who saved the life of a young girl at the city pool.

• Tip of the day: Tickets for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-2025 season go on sale today.

• Big move of the day: A Culver’s Restaurant could be the first new retail establishment in the West Carrollton’s River District, a $75 million public-private development project.

• Person to know today: Alicia Tai. The 35-year-old Centerville resident is Director of Gaming at Hollywood Gaming.

• Stat of the day: 43. That’s the number of cats Miami County Animal Control officers seized from a local residence due to unsanitary conditions and overcrowding.

• Happening today: For $15, every Wednesday through early September, you can pick your own flowers, produce and herbs at the Possum Creek MetroPark garden. Sign up online.

• Things to do: “Brunch at the Brightside, a Food Truck Rally,” is returning to downtown Dayton on Sunday with goat yoga, a petting zoo and fresh produce vendors.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam got this image from the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering this past weekend. Click here to see more photos from the event.