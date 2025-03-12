Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

onMain fairgrounds redevelopment to kick off with Roundhouse renovation project

The redevelopment of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds on South Main Street in Dayton takes a significant step forward this week when work begins on the historic Roundhouse.

• Work begins: The Roundhouse, an iconic part of the former fairgrounds, will be stabilized, and the outside will be renovated. The building’s exterior wood façade will be repaired and painted, including its sheathing, battens and trim.

• What they are saying: “We are excited for our community to see work begin on this project,” said Brian Heitkamp, CEO of onMain, which is a partnership between the University of Dayton and Premier Health to transform the 38-acre site. “The Roundhouse holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are committed to its preservation.”

• The vision: The onMain vision for the fairgrounds property is a mixed-use site that offers commercial, residential and green spaces that attract investment and new jobs related to research, technology, aviation, national defense and advanced manufacturing.

• The cost: The work will be paid for using $900,000 in funding that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, helped obtain through a previous federal appropriations bill.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost about $133 million and would create a new 120,000-square-foot Digital Transformation Center and about 170 new rental housing units.

• Next steps: onMain says the renovation of the exposition building is the first visible work to occur on the site, but there will be more activities in coming months when roadways, utilities, sidewalks and parks are installed.

Dayton will be bustling next week with First Four and other entertainment events

Dayton will be filled with activities next week surrounding the NCAA basketball tournament.

• Big Hoopla: Wright State University is partnering the Big Hoopla events, which are designed to showcase “Dayton’s collaborative spirit, basketball unity and affinity” for U.S. military serving locally and around the world.

— Four Miler: The Community run/walk starts at Wright State University’s Student Union on Sunday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the race set to start at 10 a.m.

— STEM Challenge: This free event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for students K-8th grade at Wright State University Student Union links basketball and the education opportunities in the STEM environment to the NCAA men’s basketball First Four games.

• First Four: The NCAA tournament will tip off at the University of Dayton Arena again this year with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday. No venue has hosted more NCAA tournament games than UD Arena.

• Practice session: Fans may come watch teams practice at UD Arena before the tournament begins. The free public event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone recently landed at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base for training and an exercise called “Advanced Wrath.”

• A day in the life: Matthew Collins. This photographer specializes in commercial and editorial portraiture and has an exhibit, “In Dreams” currently on view within a fine art photography context at the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Submarine House is opening a new location north of Dayton this spring.

• Big move of the day: The city of Beavercreek has been awarded a $1 million grant to “kickstart” the development of Spring House Park.

• Quote of the day: “We’re not going anywhere and we’re not backing down. The choruses (across the country) enjoy what we do and we have a positive message. We want to spread that message and we’re not shying away from that. This concert is not in response to the election but is still coming at a very poignant time. ” — Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus President Marc Driscoll on the upcoming concert titled “Heart of Ohio.”

• Worth the drive: Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is one of the biggest in U.S.

• Community Gems: The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Vintage Dayton: The former Ohio Bell Telephone Building has played an important part in Dayton’s growth and history.

• Photo of the day: Mother Stewart’s Brewing hosted its 6th annual BockFest this past weekend. Here are more photos from the event.