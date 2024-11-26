Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 27

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Local restaurants eye the holiday season with thanks

Local restaurant owners and staff say this season ushers in a time to reflect and give thanks.

• What they’re saying: “During the holiday season, you really recognize how a restaurant staff is like a family and there is a deep gratitude for the restaurant, for our work situation, for the relationships we have with our teammates and with our customers.” — Liz Valenti, Wheat Penny chef and partner.

• By the numbers: A recent survey showed that 68% of respondents plan to celebrate the holidays at a local restaurant or bar, and that 67% of holiday diners are seeking an experience like a themed dinner or pop-up events

• Changing menus: “Restaurants put their own spin on traditional holiday meals and recipes this time of year with many of them switching to holiday and winter menus featuring ingredients and recipes they don’t normally cook with like turkey and cranberry. They are putting their own spin on the dishes we know and love with a focus on comfort food and seasonal celebrations and giving customers something they can’t find at home. The holidays are truly a great time for restaurants to innovate and create.” — Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

CHIPS Act funding released to Intel for Ohio plants, jobs

Intel is getting the federal funding the company says it needs to build Columbus-area semiconductor fabrication plants.

• Big money: The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded Intel up to $7.865 billion in direct funding.

• Intel’s investment: The award will support Intel’s expected Columbus-area investment of nearly $90 billion by the end of the decade, which is part of the company’s overall $100+ billion expansion plan

• What the Intel investment is causing: In Dayton, for example, Libra Industries invested $1.8 million in a 5,000-square-foot clean room to better serve semiconductor-industry customers — with the expectation that up to 26 employees will be added to the company’s workforce.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Check out the activity that’s happened at the Dayton Mall this year, with new businesses.

• Quote of the day: “I think that no one deserves this win more than he does.” — Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer on coach Ryan Day, whose teams have lost the last three games to Michigan. Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday.

• Things to do: Downtown Dayton will kick off the holiday season Friday with the 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival offering fun, free, family-friendly activities. Here’s how to go.

• Photo of the day: Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs hosted the first Barnabe’s Buckeye Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there for a full photo gallery.