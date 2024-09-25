Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Prime-time bust: Bengals fall to 0-3 with home loss to Commanders

Many had high hopes for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, but now they’re 0-3 after a loss on Monday.

• Down but not out: Players in the locker room after the game described their record as “frustrating” and said there’s a heightened sense of urgency to get their first win.

• What quarterback Joe Burrow is saying: “We’re not happy with where we’re at, but by no means is the season over. We’re 0-3. There’s 14 left to play. We just have to continue to get better and see where the cards fall in the next 10 weeks. We just have to go into this week preparing to get better and trying to get a win. That’s all I can do.”

• History lesson: Since 1979, only six teams have made the postseason after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000.

• Next game: The Bengals play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers will have former Bengals star Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback.

How Haitian influx is affecting local health services, contagious diseases

Local hospital and public health officials say data shows concerns about an increase in contagious diseases caused by the influx of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are overblown.

• Vaccines: The Haitian population is “extremely interested in getting up-to-date on their vaccines” and they are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than other Springfield residents.

• Real impact: Increased patient volumes due to a growing population have led to increased costs and wait times for some health services. Specifically in women’s health and emergency and primary care services.

• Language barrier: The need for translation services lengthens the time needed for medical care providers and patients to communicate effectively, and as a result, the number of available appointments to see the provider may be reduced.

• New health clinics: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last week announced that two new health clinics will open in Springfield to address access issues. They will serve all residents, primarily with vaccinations, prenatal care and primary care.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Issues like reproductive rights, gun violence and mental health took center stage at a Dayton Unit NAACP candidates forum this week.

• Tip of the day: Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile locally this weekend.

• Big move of the day: QDOBA, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is expected to make its return to Beavercreek early next year.

• Featured column: My life is richer, my days are sweeter, and my heart is fuller because of my Haitian family.

• Thing to do: Here is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area.

• Photo of the day: The 23rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, hosted by PACO (The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization), happened at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton this past weekend. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there to take it all in.